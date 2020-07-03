Seamus Power shoots opening 67 in Detroit

Waterford golfer Seamus Power carded a bogey-free 67 to get off to an impressive start at the Detroit Golf Club’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Power's late birdie streak, closing with three birdies in his final six holes, elevated him to five-under par, and a share of 11th place.

He is two shots off the top of a leaderboard headed by an all-American trio of Scott Stallings, Kevin Kisner, and Doc Redman, a 22-year-old from North Carolina who went from even par after 10 holes to finish with a 65 thanks to seven birdies in his last eight holes.

England’s Matt Wallace was on song with a six-under 66 to sit one stroke off the pace in a group of seven players sharing fourth place.

Wallace was incensed when forced to play his second round alone at last week’s Travelers Championship after playing partners Denny McCarthy and Bud Cauley withdrew due to the coronavirus. The Englishman shot a 72 and missed the cut.

Longest drives on the 14th hole today: 376 yards - DeChambeau 342 yards - Champ 341 yards - Watson 340 yards - Day 340 yards - Matsuyama 339 yards - Wise 333 yards - Barnes 333 yards - Power 331 yards - Gibson 329 yards - Wolff 329 yards - Willett 328 yards - Norlander pic.twitter.com/oNhBlkWbMg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 3, 2020

Redman’s day started in unspectacular fashion, with a single birdie alongside eight pars on the front nine, and things became even more mundane when be bogeyed the par four 10th.

But Redman then unleashed one of the strongest finishes seen on the tour in recent history, with three straight birdies including a 15-foot putt on the 12th.

A par on the par-five 14th was quickly rectified with birdies in his last four holes, including a superb finish with a 15-foot putt on 18.

A 6-under 66 has @B_DeChambeau one shot back of the lead after Round 1 at the @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/6DDgGKgJ7J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2020

“I’ve come off two good finishes and a really good finish last year at this event, which has never really happened to me,” Redman was quoted on the PGA Tour website as saying.

“So, I’ve never had this kind of expectation externally or even internally.”

World No 10 Bryson DeChambeau was among the group sharing fourth with Wallace, his day capped by a 33-foot putt for an eagle three at the 14th.