NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Seamus Power misses cut as Im Sung-jae and Keith Mitchell share Honda Classic lead

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 10:24 AM

Seamus Power endured another tough day at the Honda Classic after falling back to 11-over par, meaning he misses the cut in the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens.

Graeme McDowell recovered from a run of three successive bogeys to card a level-par round of 70 and reach the halfway point in two-over par and squeeze into the weekend's play.

Im Sung-jae shot a second-round six-under-par 64 to hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage.

The South Korean followed up his opening 70 with a round that featured seven birdies and one bogey to head the leaderboard alongside American Keith Mitchell, who went round in 66.

Another American Lucas Glover was a shot further back after a 69, ahead of a group of nine players on four under, including three-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 69.

READ MORE: LeBron James and Lakers suffer another setback in play-off push

Overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas could only manage a 73, making two double bogeys, as he slipped back to three under, alongside Sergio Garcia.

The likes of 2012 winner Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are among the star names who have opted to skip the €5.8m tournament.

More on this topic

Simon Pegg shows off body transformation for new film role

Russian Nobel winner Alferov dies aged 88

Sir Ian McKellen apologises for remarks about Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey

In a Barbie world: The most famous doll in the globe turns 60


KEYWORDS

golfHonda Classic

More in this Section

Captain Valencia set for United exit after 10 years at Old Trafford

Here is the Ireland XI squad to play Liverpool Legends in Sean Cox fundraiser

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes will have their work cut out keeping Ferrari at bay

Media to blame for pressure on young stars, says Sarri


Lifestyle

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

The how-to guide to stripping wallpaper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »