News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Scottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelled

Scottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelled
By Press Association
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 12:11 PM

This year’s Scottish Open has been postponed as the European Tour announced the cancellation of two more of its events because of the continuing threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

While the PGA Tour this week announced plans to resume in June, its European counterpart has decided to scrap the BMW International Open due to be played from June 25-28 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich.

The Open de France, scheduled for the following week at Le Golf National, near Paris, will also not take place this year following the French government’s decision to ban all mass gatherings and events until mid-July.

Talks are ongoing to salvage the Scottish Open, one of eight Rolex Series events announced at the start of the 2020 season, which was originally to be held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 9-12.

The event is traditionally a precursor to The Open – which would have taken place a week after but has already been mothballed due to the ongoing crisis.

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, said: “The decision to cancel the BMW International Open, which has been a cornerstone of the European Tour calendar for three decades, and the Open de France, one of our most historic national Opens was made in consultation with our long-term partner BMW and the French Golf Federation respectively with public health and well-being the absolute priority for all of us.

“Both Germany and France have been significantly impacted by coronavirus, and our thoughts go out to everyone affected in both countries, as well as elsewhere around the world.

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, says talks are ongoing about rescheduling the Scottish Open (Steve Paston/PA)
Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, says talks are ongoing about rescheduling the Scottish Open (Steve Paston/PA)

“In consultation with Aberdeen Standard Investments, VisitScotland and Rolex, we have also decided to postpone the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, which is part of our prestigious Rolex Series.

“Discussions about the possibility of rescheduling this event will continue as we look at a variety of different scenarios for our schedule for when it is safe and permitted to resume playing.

“We will only announce details of these plans when we have clarity on the global situation.”

More on this topic

PGA Tour anounces plans to resume in June with behind closed doors tournamentsPGA Tour anounces plans to resume in June with behind closed doors tournaments

Irish golf clubs make case for financial aidIrish golf clubs make case for financial aid

Picture Perfect: ‘When he came through the rope line they were slapping him on the back and cheering him home’Picture Perfect: ‘When he came through the rope line they were slapping him on the back and cheering him home’

Meadow: Sticking to the process didn’t work. I need to be fired upMeadow: Sticking to the process didn’t work. I need to be fired up

coronavirusgolfScottish OpenTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’

Norman Hunter dies aged 76Norman Hunter dies aged 76

No more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill BeaumontNo more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill Beaumont

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

Measures taken to tackle Covid-19 have dramatically changed how dental care is provided, says Helen O'Callaghan.In the teeth of a crisis: Pandemic leaves dentists struggling to deliver a service

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »