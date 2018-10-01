Ryder Cup wrap: How the final day unfolded at Le Golf National

Captain Thomas Bjorn could not bear to let the trophy out of his sight after his European side regained the Ryder Cup in brilliant fashion in Paris.

Up against an American team featuring nine major champions and with an average world ranking of 11.2, the best in the contest’s history, Bjorn’s side recovered from losing the first three matches to outplay their opponents and secured a resounding seven-point victory at Le Golf National.

Here, we look at the best bits from the final day in France.

Shot of the day

After three-putting the 16th hole to hand Tiger Woods a lifeline in their vital singles match, Jon Rahm smashed a 356-yard drive down the 17th and hit his approach to three feet to set up a winning birdie and complete a 2&1 victory.

Moment of the day

Phil Mickelson’s tee shot into the water on the 16th summed up the poor play of the American team as a whole, prompting the five-time major winner to concede to Francesco Molinari, who as a result became the first European player to compile a 5-0 record in the Ryder Cup.

Statistic of the day

U.S captain's picks went 2-10-0, the worst point percentage (0.17) in Ryder Cup history by a group of captain's selections. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 30, 2018

While Europe’s wild cards – Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter – contributed nine and a half points, Tony Finau (two) was the only American to win a single point as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau came up empty.

Quote of the day

The worst decision I made all week

Tweet of the day

When you need to go to bed but you don’t want to let go! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mb98rJmbCS — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) October 1, 2018

What’s next?

- Press Association