Home»Sport

Ryder Cup wrap: How the final day unfolded at Le Golf National

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 09:55 AM

Captain Thomas Bjorn could not bear to let the trophy out of his sight after his European side regained the Ryder Cup in brilliant fashion in Paris.

Up against an American team featuring nine major champions and with an average world ranking of 11.2, the best in the contest’s history, Bjorn’s side recovered from losing the first three matches to outplay their opponents and secured a resounding seven-point victory at Le Golf National.

Here, we look at the best bits from the final day in France.

Shot of the day

After three-putting the 16th hole to hand Tiger Woods a lifeline in their vital singles match, Jon Rahm smashed a 356-yard drive down the 17th and hit his approach to three feet to set up a winning birdie and complete a 2&1 victory.

Moment of the day

Phil Mickelson’s tee shot into the water on the 16th summed up the poor play of the American team as a whole, prompting the five-time major winner to concede to Francesco Molinari, who as a result became the first European player to compile a 5-0 record in the Ryder Cup.

Statistic of the day

While Europe’s wild cards – Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter – contributed nine and a half points, Tony Finau (two) was the only American to win a single point as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau came up empty.

Quote of the day

The worst decision I made all week

Tweet of the day

What’s next?

Europe will attempt to retain the trophy at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25-27, 2020, with the likes of Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington likely to be in the frame to succeed Bjorn as captain.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Ryder Cup

Related Articles

Team Europe post hilarious video of Fleetwood and Molinari's morning after Ryder Cup celebrations

Francesco Molinari dubbed ‘Machinari’ after five-out-of-five heroics

By far the best team I’ve been part of – Magnificent Molinari hails class of ’18

Where the Ryder Cup was won and lost

More in this Section

By far the best team I’ve been part of – Magnificent Molinari hails class of ’18

What do you think of the new Ireland rugby jerseys?

Luke Shaw blasts ‘horrendous’ Manchester United performance against West Ham

Where the Ryder Cup was won and lost


Today's Stories

Wild swing at the Áras flies out of bounds

US superstars reduced to headless chickens

National course poses more formidable obstacle for US

John Caulfield has enough credit in the bank... and respect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »