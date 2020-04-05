News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley would’ve liked to lead Europe in America

Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley would’ve liked to lead Europe in America
By Press Association
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 08:43 PM

Paul McGinley says he would have liked to have captained Europe in a Ryder Cup held in the United States.

The Irishman led Europe to a 16.5-11.5 victory at Gleneagles in 2014 and, with Sky Sports broadcasting the final day singles on Sunday, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the occasion and answer questions.

McGinley’s compatriot Padraig Harrington is due to lead Europe at Whistling Straits in September, although the coronavirus pandemic has led to speculation the biennial contest could be postponed until 2021.

McGinley tweeted: “If I was to be Captain again I would like to be an away Captain – we’ve nailed the home captaincy but away still a work in progress and more difficult.”

However, when asked if he would take on the role again, McGinley added: “That ship has sailed – lots of great captains in waiting for Europe though!”

McGinley was heralded at the time for his inspirational leadership as his side outclassed Tom Watson’s Americans.

However, the 53-year-old revealed that he had regrets over his opening morning pairing of Ian Poulter and Stephen Gallacher.

They were beaten 5 and 4 by Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, with rookie Gallacher not reappearing until the Sunday singles when he lost to Phil Mickelson and Poulter – so often Europe’s talisman – ending the week with two halves from three outings.

“The 2 guys I feel I didn’t Captain as well as I would have liked are Poults and Stevie G,” he added.

“Didn’t put as much into preparing Stevie as I should have as he made the team so late and then I forced Poults into playing a role shepherding a rookie that wasn’t his forte.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Covid-19: 21 more deaths with 390 new cases of coronavirus

More on this topic

Padraig Harrington wants Ryder Cup to go ahead even if qualifying is shortenedPadraig Harrington wants Ryder Cup to go ahead even if qualifying is shortened

Tommy Fleetwood hopes Ryder Cup can be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’Tommy Fleetwood hopes Ryder Cup can be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Padraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as plannedPadraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as planned

Padraig Harrington believes Ryder Cup could head towards ‘neutral set-up’ coursesPadraig Harrington believes Ryder Cup could head towards ‘neutral set-up’ courses

Ian PoulterPaul McGinleyRyder CupTOPIC: Ryder Cup

More in this Section

Covid-19: PFA warns over wage cut cost as Liverpool furlough staffCovid-19: PFA warns over wage cut cost as Liverpool furlough staff

Five challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kickedFive challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kicked

VIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decisionVIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decision

Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of FameKobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of Fame


Lifestyle

It’s a question Irish man Dylan Haskins is doing to best answer in his role with BBC Sounds. He also tells Eoghan O’Sullivan about Second Captains’ upcoming look at disgraced swim coach George GibneyWhat makes a good podcast?

The name ‘Dracula’, it’s sometimes claimed, comes from the Irish ‘droch fhola’, or ‘evil blood’. The cognoscenti, however, say its origin is ‘drac’ — ‘dragon’ in old Romanian.Richard Collins: Vampire bats don’t deserve the bad reputation

I t’s not that long since suggestions that farmers should devote part of their lands exclusively to nature would have been treated with utter disdain.Donal Hickey: Let’s doff Cap to nature

A nocturnal view of the sky looking into the southwest over McCarthy’s Castle and Horse Island on Ballinskelligs beach in Co Kerry. The area is designated a Gold Tier International Dark-Sky Reserve. Picture: Don MacMonagleIslands of Ireland: Dark Horse Island reveals its beauty

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »