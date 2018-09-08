Ryder Cup rivals Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy slip off pace at BMW Championship

By Cian Locke

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy slipped off the pace after round two of the BMW Championship in Philadelphia.

Ryder Cup rivals Woods and McIlroy held the overnight advantage after opening rounds of 62, but the American finished the day five shots off the lead as successive bogeys on the closing holes — including three putts at the last — proved costly.

McIlroy is four adrift after American Xander Schauffele took the lead on 13 under par at Aronimink Country Club, Newtown Square.

Briton Justin Rose is two behind in second after a flawless second round of 63 on Friday and there is a four-way tie for third between Americans Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler, Sweden’s Alex Noren and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

McIlroy’s 69 saw him fall six places to equal seventh on nine under, while Woods is tied for 12th.

The 14-time major champion followed up his 62 on Thursday — his lowest round since 1999 — with three birdies and three bogeys for a level-par 70.

Woods, who was this week named as a wild card pick for the Ryder Cup, said on pgatour.com: “I hit it just as good and putt it just as good. Nothing went in. That’s the way it goes.

“That round today was easily six, seven-under par. It turned into even par which is not what I needed to do today.”

Tiger Woods ranked last in Strokes Gained: Putting today. pic.twitter.com/e2ePA7dmQq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 7, 2018

Overnight rain and thunderstorms forecast for Friday afternoon saw tee times brought forward.

And Schauffele followed up his opening 63 with a 64, featuring seven birdies and a bogey.

Schauffele narrowly missed out on an automatic spot in Jim Furyk’s United States Ryder Cup team and could earn the fourth and final wild card pick with a strong performance this weekend.

He said: “I feel like I’m sort of on a mission here.

“I have lots to prove to myself... and I just want to win and just handle my business.”

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick did not let his omission from Europe’s Ryder Cup team knock him off track as he boosted hopes of a successful Omega European Masters title defence with a birdie-laden second round of 64.

The Englishman, who represented Europe at Hazeltine two years ago, was one of the contenders for a wild-card spot in Thomas Bjorn’s side for Paris but was this week overlooked by the Dane.

However, the 24-year-old found comfort back at the familiar surroundings of Crans-Sur-Sierre, where he won the most recent of his four European Tour titles 12 months ago, and also finished runner-up in 2015.

After a relatively low-key 69 on the first day, he found his touch in some style on Friday, overcoming a poor start that included bogey fives on the first and fourth to drain eight birdies in 14 holes.

That saw him sign for a six-under-par 64 — his 13th under-par round out of 16 at the Swiss mountain resort - and left him seven under for the tournament, two shots behind leader Hidesto Tanihara (66) of Japan and joint-second with Dane Lucas Bjerregaard (65) and American newcomer Doug Ghim (65).

Fitzpatrick told the European Tour: “It was a great day. Got off to a bad start. Two over through four but that is one reason why I love this golf course, you know you can get it back.

“You’ve got chances coming in, so I was delighted to take them.

“It is nice to be up at altitude here. I think it will be an exciting weekend.”

His compatriot Danny Willett, the 2015 champion who is without a tournament win since claiming the Masters in 2016, was also up amongst the frontrunners after a 66 left him in a group on six under which also included Scot Stephen Gallagher (66).

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer dropped back to five under after making a one-over-par 71 on Friday.

Thomas Pieters, who like Fitzpatrick had also been mooted as a possible Ryder Cup wild-card selection, had a day to forget.

The Belgian snapped his putter over his knee in frustration after twice finding water on the 14th and recording a quadruple-bogey nine, leaving him having to play the final few holes putting with a wedge.

Pieters ended up with a seven-over-par 77 and, at four over for the tournament, will not be involved this weekend.