Home»Sport

Ryder Cup: How things stand for Europe and the US

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 04:55 AM

EUROPE: The 12-man team will be made up of the first four players from the European points list, followed by the leading four players from the world points list and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn.

Thomas Bjorn

The points system will conclude on September 2, following the Made In Denmark tournament.

European points (Race to Dubai points earned from events on the European Tour, the majors and WGCs):

1. F Molinari (Italy) 6,182,450.35

2. J Rose (England) 4,518,651.42

3. T Hatton (England) 4,326,297.77

4. T Fleetwood (England) 3,668,310.57

5. J Rahm (Spain) 3,617,769.82

6. T Olesen (Denmark) 3,609,983.32

7. R McIlroy N Irl) 3,482,791.06

8. A Noren (Sweden) 3,444,442.21

9. R Knox (Scotland) 2,659,683.33

10. E Pepperell (England) 2,478,389.09

World points (official World Golf Ranking points from events on PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors and WGCs)

1. F Molinari (Italy) 373.12

2. J Rose (England) 366.69

3. J Rahm (Spain) 327.18

4. Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 309.29

5. T Fleetwood (England) 301.66

6. A Noren (Sweden) 252.62

7. T Hatton (England) 245.64

8. T Olesen (Denmark) 177.01

9. R Cabrera Bello (Spain) 168.75

10. I Poulter (England) 168.19

USA:The points system concluded on August 12 after the US PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing a spot on the 12-man team: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson.

The four remaining slots are captain’s selections. Three players will be announced by Jim Furyk after the Dell Technologies Championship on September 2 and the last after the BMW Championship on September 9.


KEYWORDS

SportGolfRyder Cup

Related Articles

Furyk delights in Tiger’s continued renaissance

US Ryder Cup team: The eight automatic qualifiers

Patrick Reed: Tiger still to prove he’s worth wild card

No doubts for Westwood over shift to vice-captain’s role

More in this Section

Vincent Kompany: I’m enjoying the game more than ever

Thierry Henry linked with Bordeaux job

Orla Comerford claims Ireland's fifth medal at Para-Athletics European Championships

Pep Guardiola hails ‘special’ Vincent Kompany as defender marks 10 years at City


Today's Stories

When does a pitch assault cross the line between sport and crime?

How Limerick’s leaders created legends

It wasn't just the sun which shone brightly this summer........

Hurling can’t be Gaelic football's barometer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »