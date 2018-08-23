Ryder Cup: How things stand for Europe and the US

EUROPE: The 12-man team will be made up of the first four players from the European points list, followed by the leading four players from the world points list and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn.
The points system will conclude on September 2, following the Made In Denmark tournament.
1. F Molinari (Italy) 6,182,450.35
2. J Rose (England) 4,518,651.42
3. T Hatton (England) 4,326,297.77
4. T Fleetwood (England) 3,668,310.57
5. J Rahm (Spain) 3,617,769.82
6. T Olesen (Denmark) 3,609,983.32
7. R McIlroy N Irl) 3,482,791.06
8. A Noren (Sweden) 3,444,442.21
9. R Knox (Scotland) 2,659,683.33
10. E Pepperell (England) 2,478,389.09
1. F Molinari (Italy) 373.12
2. J Rose (England) 366.69
3. J Rahm (Spain) 327.18
4. Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 309.29
5. T Fleetwood (England) 301.66
6. A Noren (Sweden) 252.62
7. T Hatton (England) 245.64
8. T Olesen (Denmark) 177.01
9. R Cabrera Bello (Spain) 168.75
10. I Poulter (England) 168.19
USA:The points system concluded on August 12 after the US PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing a spot on the 12-man team: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson.
The four remaining slots are captain’s selections. Three players will be announced by Jim Furyk after the Dell Technologies Championship on September 2 and the last after the BMW Championship on September 9.