Ryder Cup: How things stand for Europe and the US

EUROPE: The 12-man team will be made up of the first four players from the European points list, followed by the leading four players from the world points list and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn.

Thomas Bjorn

The points system will conclude on September 2, following the Made In Denmark tournament.

European points (Race to Dubai points earned from events on the European Tour, the majors and WGCs):

1. F Molinari (Italy) 6,182,450.35

2. J Rose (England) 4,518,651.42

3. T Hatton (England) 4,326,297.77

4. T Fleetwood (England) 3,668,310.57

5. J Rahm (Spain) 3,617,769.82

6. T Olesen (Denmark) 3,609,983.32

7. R McIlroy N Irl) 3,482,791.06

8. A Noren (Sweden) 3,444,442.21

9. R Knox (Scotland) 2,659,683.33

10. E Pepperell (England) 2,478,389.09

World points (official World Golf Ranking points from events on PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors and WGCs)

1. F Molinari (Italy) 373.12

2. J Rose (England) 366.69

3. J Rahm (Spain) 327.18

4. Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 309.29

5. T Fleetwood (England) 301.66

6. A Noren (Sweden) 252.62

7. T Hatton (England) 245.64

8. T Olesen (Denmark) 177.01

9. R Cabrera Bello (Spain) 168.75

10. I Poulter (England) 168.19

USA:The points system concluded on August 12 after the US PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing a spot on the 12-man team: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson.

The four remaining slots are captain’s selections. Three players will be announced by Jim Furyk after the Dell Technologies Championship on September 2 and the last after the BMW Championship on September 9.