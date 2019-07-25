News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ryder Cup expected to come to Ireland in 2026

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 07:29 AM

The Ryder Cup looks set to come to Ireland in 2026, with the government to approve funding to host the golf tournament this afternoon.

Sports Minister Shane Ross will ask the cabinet to sign off on the money needed to bring the competition to Adare Manor.

There has been work going on behind the scenes for months to bring the Ryder Cup to Ireland in 2026 and at today's cabinet meeting itis expected Ministers will sign off on a financial agreement to seal the deal.

The biennial golf competition between Europe and the US was last held in Ireland in 2006 at the K Club.

It is understood it will return in 2026 and be hosted at Adare Manor.

Negotiations concluded late last week.

Around 270,000 people attended the three day event in Paris the last time it was held.

A study done by Tourism Ireland has suggested it will benefit the Irish economy to the tune of around €160m.

It is unknown at the moment how much the government will spend to host the tournament.

It comes on the back of Shane Lowry's sensational win at the Open, and while sources said that did not have an impact on the bid coming to Ireland it certainly builds excitement around the sport here.

It is expected the government will formally announce the hosting of the tournament after this afternoon's cabinet meeting, which is being held in Co Donegal for the first time since 2002.

