News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy tied for lead at Canadian Open

Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 07:51 AM

Rory McIlroy moved into a three-way tie for the lead after a sparkling third round at the RBC Canadian Open.

Northern Irishman McIlroy carded a six-under 64 to charge up the leaderboard and sit alongside American duo Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson on 13 under.

A birdie at the first set the tone for McIlroy, who made two more gains before the turn and a further three on the back nine.

Kuchar, who hit 63 on Friday, could only manage a one-under 69, bogeying the 15th to lose the outright lead.

Simpson carded 67 and has now played 54 holes without making a single bogey.

Offaly's Shane Lowry, American Brandt Snedeker and home hope Adam Hadwin are a shot behind on 12 under.

READ MORE

Magennis and Washington both want credit for Northern Ireland opener

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bright with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers.

A mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Two children killed after truck strikes Amish horse-drawn carriage

Bright with some sunshine, but also showers.

golfRory McIlroyCanadian Open

More in this Section

Vettel snatches pole from Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix

World champions France stunned by Turkey

O’Neill praises Northern Ireland substitutes for rescuing Estonia win

Substitute Burke is Scotland’s late hero with last gasp winner over Cyprus


Lifestyle

World Ocean Day: How to see coral reefs without contributing to their decline

Camino: The trip of a lifetime

Lethal weapons that are pick of the bunch

Something to suit all budgets and tastes in Limerick

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »