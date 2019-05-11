NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy retains top spot in rich list of young sport stars

Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Rory McIlroy has been named as the richest young sports star in Britain and Ireland for the second consecutive year, according to The Sunday Times Rich List in the UK.

The golfer, who is one of only two non-football players on the list of stars aged 30 or under along with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, saw his wealth for 2019 increase to £138 million.

Rory McIlroy is the richest British sports star under 30 (David Davies/PA)

McIlroy’s earnings put him comfortably in front of second-placed Gareth Bale, whose earnings rose £20m to £94m, and third-placed Sergio Aguero on £58m.

The Northern Irishman’s victory at the Players Championship in March made him the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win four majors and 15 PGA Tour titles before the age of 30.

McIlroy turned 30 earlier this month.

Anthony Joshua is laughing all the way to the bank (Dave Thompson/PA)

In fourth place, boxing star Joshua saw his earnings rise £14m to £49m this year, a sum significantly supplemented by a reported £7m annual income from sponsors including Jaguar, Lynx and Lucozade.

READ MORE

Contrasting fortunes for Premier League players and managers

Behind Real Madrid forward Bale and Manchester City striker Aguero, the next best-ranked footballers are Mesut Ozil (£42m), Eden Hazard (£40m) and Alexis Sanchez (£39m).

- Press Association

More on this topic

Seamus Power playing up the positives

Lyons holds nerve to claim Munster Strokeplay crown

Leona Maguire falls to fifth after 75 at Dubai Moonlight Classic

Rory McIlroy thinks Tiger Woods could play for the next decade

KEYWORDS

Anthony JoshuaGareth BaleRory McIlroySergio Aguero

More in this Section

Savour every second of the summer wine

Halep one win away from return to rankings summit after reaching Madrid final

Laborde grabs only goal as Montpellier dent St Etienne’s Champions League hopes

Federer in upbeat mood despite Madrid quarter-final exit


Lifestyle

Game of Thrones: Westeros began 'as upside-down Ireland'

Hold the meat: Top 8 high-protein vegetarian meals

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »