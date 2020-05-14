News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy raring to go as he commits to three PGA Tour events in June

Rory McIlroy raring to go as he commits to three PGA Tour events in June
By Press Association
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 08:06 PM

Rory McIlroy has committed to playing the first three events on the PGA Tour following its June 11 resumption.

The world number one says he intends to compete at the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage and Travelers Championship next month.

McIlroy is taking part in the TaylorMade Driving Relief tournament in Florida on Sunday – a skins competition also featuring Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff – and is keen to get back on the course after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I guess I can’t speak for everyone, but for me personally, I just want to get back out and play,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

“So that’s my plan, play the first three. I think it’ll be nice to get back out there and play.”

The PGA Tour announced its health and safety protocols this week ahead of the June 11 restart.

The plans outline a strict testing regime and measures that will be in place surrounding each tournament, as well as “strong recommendations” for travel and accommodation.

“Obviously we’re going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put Tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place,” McIlroy added.

“If they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can’t start June 11. And if we do, I’ll be ready to go in Fort Worth.”


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Rory McIlroy

More in this Section

No track for Leevale to return toNo track for Leevale to return to

Team Ineos refuse to comment on reports linking Chris Froome with move awayTeam Ineos refuse to comment on reports linking Chris Froome with move away

British government 'opening door' to Premier League return next monthBritish government 'opening door' to Premier League return next month

Postponement of Tokyo Games will cost the IOC at least $800mPostponement of Tokyo Games will cost the IOC at least $800m


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan casts an eye over recent and upcoming sales.Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to fetch $1m

Satirist and broadcaster Oliver Callan tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his influencesCulture that made me: Oliver Callan on his influences, from the Coen brothers to Scrap Saturday

Having a routine and planning for boredom are among the suggestions made.10 top tips for working parents when life just gets too much

That's Cork sorted now ...Ask Audrey: My cousin became a poet because he wanted to get off with women half his age

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »