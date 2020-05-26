News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy predicts the Ryder Cup will not go ahead this year

Rory McIlroy predicts the Ryder Cup will not go ahead this year
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 11:01 AM

World number one Rory McIlroy does not think the Ryder Cup will be played this year.

It is currently scheduled to be played September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, where Europe will be looking to retain the trophy they won in 2018.

But a host of major 2020 sporting events have already been cancelled due to coronavirus and McIlroy thinks the Ryder Cup will suffer the same fate.

“My personal hunch is that I don’t see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen,” McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

“I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

“The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don’t want to play then there is no Ryder Cup.

“I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call.”

The PGA Tour is set to resume on June 11, with McIlroy already confirming he will play the first three dates.

The 31-year-old also said he would have no issues returning to the European Tour later in the year.

“It’s a tough one. There are a lot of things up in the air, but if there are some big events in autumn time, then I can,” McIlroy said.

“Maybe if Wentworth gets moved to October, which they are thinking of, then I could see myself going over and playing that event.

“I was just as disappointed as everyone else that the Open got cancelled this year. I think it would have been a good date in September if we were able to play it.

“I wouldn’t have concerns about travelling to Europe. I think if you stick to the guidelines then I don’t see any reason why we should feel scared to travel.”

READ MORE

'Disgrace': IFA hits out at social media users recording videos using farm machinery

More on this topic

Davis Love and Zach Johnson join Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup teamDavis Love and Zach Johnson join Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup team

Pádraig Harrington hopes Ryder Cup goes ahead as Luke Donald named vice-captainPádraig Harrington hopes Ryder Cup goes ahead as Luke Donald named vice-captain

'I hope it goes ahead, with crowds' - Shane Lowry reveals who his ideal Ryder Cup partner is'I hope it goes ahead, with crowds' - Shane Lowry reveals who his ideal Ryder Cup partner is

Padraig Harrington: Nobody wants to play the Ryder Cup behind closed doorsPadraig Harrington: Nobody wants to play the Ryder Cup behind closed doors


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Rory McIlroyTOPIC: Ryder Cup

More in this Section

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next weekManchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next week

Halford hoping for double Guineas delightHalford hoping for double Guineas delight

Inter-county and club teams training in podsInter-county and club teams training in pods

Denis Hogan: 'I can’t imagine the summer without Galway'Denis Hogan: 'I can’t imagine the summer without Galway'


Lifestyle

Retail withdrawal symptoms can be quelled with thoughtful online purchases for birthday gifts, to elevate our spirits and help small local and family run businesses, writes Carol O’CallaghanPoster boys: Guide to wall art you can source from local businesses online

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

I went to Hanford high school in the US, there is a joke that we all glow in the dark.This Much I Know: Dr Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »