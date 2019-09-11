Rory McIlroy named PGA Tour player of the year by fellow players

Rory McIlroy has been voted the PGA Tour player of the year.

It is the third time the County Down golfer has been given the Jack Nicklaus award by his fellow professionals.

McIlroy won the FedEx Cup by claiming the Tour Championship at East Lake last month, finishing ahead of American trio Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele.

He also won the Players Championship and the Canadian Open, and registered 14 top-10 finishes.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “While there are a number of honours one can receive in this game, PGA TOUR Player of the Year has to be among the most satisfying as it comes directly from his peers.

“Rory’s season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedExCup in Atlanta.”