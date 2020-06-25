Rory McIlroy makes promising start in Connecticut

Rory McIlroy made a strong start at the Travelers Championship but the world number one is three shots off the lead after an impressive opening round from Mackenzie Hughes.

Teeing off in a marquee group alongside Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy kick-started his round on the par-five 13th, his fourth hole, where he rolled in an eagle putt before hitting birdies at the 14th and 15th.

His only blip came at the par-three 16th, where he missed the green and, from thick rough, could only get the ball to within 15 feet of the hole and missed the par save.

Look at the line @McIlroyRory just took off the ninth tee.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/pzSdnnM4yD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2020

However, a further four birdies – and McIlroy missed a host of other chances – enabled him to steer a route towards the top of the leaderboard with a seven-under round of 63.

McIlroy trails Canadian Hughes by three shots. Hughes needed a birdie at the last to shoot 59, but the world number 158 did not sink his putt, leaving it short.

Mickelson is at six-under with fellow Americans Michael Thompson and Tyler Duncan, as well as Sergio Garcia and South Korea’s Seung-yul Noh, as the opening round continues.