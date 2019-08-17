Rory McIlroy four shots off leader Hideki Matsuyama who breaks Medinah course record

Rory McIlroy is just four shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the BMW Championship.

His 67 leaves the world number 3 on eight-under par at Medinah.

The lead is held by Hideki Matsuyama on 12-under par after he broke the course record by two shots with an astonishing nine-under-par 63. It comes a day after both Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak equalled the Medinah course record.

In doing so, the 27-year-old Japan player also took the BMW Championship lead after round two.

Matsuyama hit nine birdies and no bogeys to move to 12-under overall, one shot in front of Americans Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

“It seemed like every birdie chance I had I made the putt,” Matsuyama told reporters.

Thomas shot a three-under 69 to move to 10-under overall, but fellow overnight leader Kokrak had a less successful day and fell back to six under after a one-over 73.

After going around in 66, England’s Tommy Fleetwood moved up to eight under alongside McIlroy.

Tiger Woods’s form remains inconsistent, getting five birdies but also four bogeys in a second consecutive round of 71.

Brooks Koepka also scored a 71, moving the world number one to five-under overall.

England’s Justin Rose shot a 73 and fell back to three under, one behind his compatriots Paul Casey and Ian Poulter.