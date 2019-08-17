News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy four shots off leader Hideki Matsuyama who breaks Medinah course record

Rory McIlroy four shots off leader Hideki Matsuyama who breaks Medinah course record
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 10:04 AM

Rory McIlroy is just four shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the BMW Championship.

His 67 leaves the world number 3 on eight-under par at Medinah.

The lead is held by Hideki Matsuyama on 12-under par after he broke the course record by two shots with an astonishing nine-under-par 63. It comes a day after both Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak equalled the Medinah course record.

In doing so, the 27-year-old Japan player also took the BMW Championship lead after round two.

Matsuyama hit nine birdies and no bogeys to move to 12-under overall, one shot in front of Americans Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

“It seemed like every birdie chance I had I made the putt,” Matsuyama told reporters.

Thomas shot a three-under 69 to move to 10-under overall, but fellow overnight leader Kokrak had a less successful day and fell back to six under after a one-over 73.

After going around in 66, England’s Tommy Fleetwood moved up to eight under alongside McIlroy.

Tiger Woods’s form remains inconsistent, getting five birdies but also four bogeys in a second consecutive round of 71.

Brooks Koepka also scored a 71, moving the world number one to five-under overall.

England’s Justin Rose shot a 73 and fell back to three under, one behind his compatriots Paul Casey and Ian Poulter.

More on this topic

Davy: It comes down to who Tipp put on TJDavy: It comes down to who Tipp put on TJ

Baby dugong rescued in Thailand dies after ingesting plasticBaby dugong rescued in Thailand dies after ingesting plastic

Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to be UK's caretaker prime minister receives further blowJeremy Corbyn’s plan to be UK's caretaker prime minister receives further blow

Cardinals thrash Reds and go top of National League CentralCardinals thrash Reds and go top of National League Central

More in this Section

Zinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real MadridZinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real Madrid

Eoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipperEoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipper

Frank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy AbrahamFrank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy Abraham

Team selection not linked to contract situations – PochettinoTeam selection not linked to contract situations – Pochettino


Lifestyle

The Dublin actress has relocated to London with her family, including daughter Evie, who has Stargardt Disease. After eight years in Hollywood, it was time, she tells Esther McCarthy.Victoria’s Secret: Why Ms Smurfit decided to leave America

Roughly a decade ago, the pretty village of Ballydehob, in West Cork, featured in a national broadsheet article as a poster child for the rural decline, further accelerated by the then-raging recessionary storm.Restaurant Review: Bia Rebel Ramen @ Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob

MY Inner puritan didn’t like one of the playgrounds at the new Center Parcs in Longford. (Just so you know, ourselves and the kids got a two-night stay for free, which is a bit of a laugh because I’m about as influential as Theresa May.)Learner Dad: 'We had this weird notion that if our kids saw us drinking, they’d become alcoholics by the age of seven'

Busy mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition, says dietitian Aoife Hearne.Mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »