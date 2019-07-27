News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy five behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick in Memphis

Rory McIlroy five behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick in Memphis
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 10:07 AM

England's Matt Fitzpatrick shot a second-round 64 to take a two-stroke lead in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

The Yorkshireman's advantage would have been less had Bill Horschel not bogeyed his final hole to drop into a tie for second place.

Sheffield-born Fitzpatrick, a five-time winner on the European Tour who finished second in March’s Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour, got his round off to a flier with four successive birdies.

Key to that was the quality of his iron play, and although he dropped a shot at the par-three eighth, he had two more birdies coming home to lift him to nine-under.

He looked like being caught by Horschel, who started on the back nine with two birdies, before a bogey, an eagle and two further birdies put him within one of the lead until he dropped his second shot of the day at the par-four ninth to card a 66.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy improved his prospects with an encouraging bogey-free 67 to sit five shots behind Fitzpatrick on four-under.

Overnight leader Jon Rahm, after his brilliant opening 62, salvaged his round with a late flourish after four bogeys in 15 holes.

Back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17, added to the earlier one at the 13th, saw him sign for a one-over 71 but still remain in contention at seven under along with Horschel, fellow American Patrick Cantlay and Australian Cameron Smith.

English duo Ian Poulter and Justin Rose and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka are at five-under.

More on this topic

Man in hospital after stabbing in DublinMan in hospital after stabbing in Dublin

Zidane ‘hurt’ following Real Madrid’s heavy friendly defeat to rivals AtleticoZidane ‘hurt’ following Real Madrid’s heavy friendly defeat to rivals Atletico

Death of 21-year-old from brain tumour ‘not fair’, father saysDeath of 21-year-old from brain tumour ‘not fair’, father says

South Africa hold New Zealand to draw thanks to late Herschel Jantjies trySouth Africa hold New Zealand to draw thanks to late Herschel Jantjies try

golfMemphis

More in this Section

Against this boa constrictor Kilkenny will come up shy, but Wexford may notAgainst this boa constrictor Kilkenny will come up shy, but Wexford may not

Kolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting team-mate Ozil and their wives in knife attackKolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting team-mate Ozil and their wives in knife attack

Molly Mayne collects second medal and Ireland's fourth at European Youth OlympicsMolly Mayne collects second medal and Ireland's fourth at European Youth Olympics

Mind the gap - the dangerous leap from provincial champions to All-Ireland contendersMind the gap - the dangerous leap from provincial champions to All-Ireland contenders


Lifestyle

From pastel shades to lippy shades, colourful bowls to glorious garlands and eco-friendly candles, Esther N McCarthy delivers an interesting array for you to choose from.Wish List: This week's top buys for your home

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »