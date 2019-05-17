NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy faces uphill battle to make cut at US PGA Championship

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 02:59 PM

Rory McIlroy faced an uphill battle to make the halfway cut after suffering a nightmare start to his second round in the US PGA Championship.

McIlroy’s only birdie of the opening day came on the 18th hole and gave the four-time major winner cause for cautious optimism, but that quickly disappeared on the fearsome back nine at Bethpage Black.

Starting on the 10th, McIlroy hacked his way down the 492-yard par-four to card a double-bogey six and dropped another shot on the next following a tee shot into a fairway bunker.

Another wayward drive on the 12th forced McIlroy to pitch out of the heavy rough on to the fairway, but from 150 yards he flew his approach over the green, failed to make the putting surface with his chip and two-putted from the fringe for another double bogey.

McIlroy, whose victory in the 2014 US PGA at Valhalla is his last major title to date, stopped the rot with a birdie on the par-five 13th but at six over par was two shots outside the early projected cut mark.

The cut had also become a concern for New Zealand’s Danny Lee, who began the day a shot behind defending champion Brooks Koepka after a superb opening 64, but covered the back nine in 41 to fall back to level par.

Lee dropped shots on the 11th and 12th and then double-bogeyed the 15th and 16th before gratefully starting the easier front nine with a birdie on the first.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett had birdied the first two holes and bounced back from a bogey on the third, a 221-yard par three playing into the wind, to birdie the par-five fourth and reach one under par.

Koepka, who is seeking a fourth major title in his last eight starts, was among the later starters in a group containing Masters champion Tiger Woods and Open champion Francesco Molinari, who were both nine off the pace after opening rounds of 72.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Earls and Carbery back for Munster as Sexton starts on the bench for Leinster

More on this topic

McIlroy makes impressive start to WGC Match Play

McGinley: When McIlroy got a sniff, his body language changed

Rory McIlroy comes to terms with challenge of completing career grand slam

Rory McIlroy shoots 63 to take early lead in Mexico

KEYWORDS

Brooks KoepkaDanny LeeRory McIlroyTiger Woods

More in this Section

Earls and Carbery back for Munster as Sexton starts on the bench for Leinster

Treble-chasing Man City seek place in record books as Watford look to upset odds

Liverpool to clamp down on supporters reselling tickets

Gareth Southgate unsure if Harry Kane will start Champions League final


Lifestyle

On the couch: What happens in couples counselling

Author Sinéad Gleeson offers a masterclass in the restrictions suffered by Irish women

A definitive(ish) ranking of all the animal prints

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »