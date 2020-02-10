News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world (rankings)

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world (rankings)
By Press Association
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time since September 2015.

McIlroy and Brooks Koepka did not contest last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, but McIlroy has moved above the American due to the vagaries of the two-year rolling ranking system.

However, both are in action at this week’s Genesis Invitational, where Webb Simpson is set to be the only member of the world’s top 10 not competing in a star-studded field at Riviera.

I didn’t know I was going to get a chance this early, but this has been a goal of mine for a while

This will be McIlroy’s 96th week in total as world number one, one behind the record for a European player held by Sir Nick Faldo, although his lead over fellow four-time major winner Koepka is just 0.03 points.

McIlroy finished in a tie for third in his only previous start in 2020 at the Farmers Insurance Open, before which he discussed the prospect of becoming world number one again.

“I didn’t know I was going to get a chance this early, but this has been a goal of mine for a while,” the 30-year-old said.

“Winning four times last year, I closed the gap a little. There was a point in the middle of last year where I was four ranking points behind Brooks, which is a big gap.

“So it wasn’t on the radar when I was flying back from Ireland after the Open, but then, once I’d won the Tour Championship and then won again in China, I kind of saw that gap closing. Then it sort of became, ‘Huh, I’m actually close’.

“We all have egos out here and it would be great to get back there.”

Spain’s Jon Rahm is also within touching distance of top spot after two wins, two runners-up finishes and two other top-10s in his last six events.

READ MORE

David Clifford’s red, Cork cuts, and home disadvantage: The weekend’s GAA talking points

More on this topic

Golf governing bodies want to break ‘ever-increasing cycle of hitting distances’Golf governing bodies want to break ‘ever-increasing cycle of hitting distances’

Colin Sheridan: McDowell the man may not have needed a win,but G-Mac the golfer didColin Sheridan: McDowell the man may not have needed a win,but G-Mac the golfer did

Graeme McDowell: I wanted to show my kids dad can still do itGraeme McDowell: I wanted to show my kids dad can still do it

Emotional McDowell boosts Ryder Cup hopes with Saudi International victoryEmotional McDowell boosts Ryder Cup hopes with Saudi International victory

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Childs and Corbett complete smash-and-grab Limerick winChilds and Corbett complete smash-and-grab Limerick win

14-man Roscommon hand Clare a reality check14-man Roscommon hand Clare a reality check

IRFU apologise to Wales over cold showers after Six Nations matchIRFU apologise to Wales over cold showers after Six Nations match

Romain Ntamack seals bonus-point victory for France over ItalyRomain Ntamack seals bonus-point victory for France over Italy


Lifestyle

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

One of the exotic pleasure of this island of La Gomera, and indeed of all the Canary Islands, is the variety of fresh fruit one can enjoy in one’s porridge.Where once was all bananas, we are now spoilt for choice

Several Irish islands are connected to the mainland by an isthmus as if the shore can’t bear to let them go — an umbilical cord that ties them to the shore till time erodes the link and renders it a ‘true’ island.The Islands of Ireland: Bullock Island gives up its secrets slowly

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »