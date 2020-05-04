News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson set to return to course for charity this month

By Press Association
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 04:30 PM

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will take part in a charity event to raise money for coronavirus charities.

The foursome will compete in the TaylorMade Driving Relief – a two-team skins challenge over 18 holes – at Seminole golf course on May 17.

World number one McIlroy will team up with Johnson and go head-to-head with Fowler and Wolff, with up to $3m to American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation.

All four players will follow strict social distancing measures and comprehensive testing will be utilised to protect players, television production staff and others on the Florida site.

The challenge will be broadcast live simultaneously in the United States and the UK.

“We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“With four of the PGA TOUR’s top stars in Rory, Rickie, Dustin and Matthew of Team TaylorMade participating and UnitedHealth Group serving as the foundation of charitable giving, and Farmers Insurance providing an additional bonus pool, golf fans around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those in need.”

There have been 13 events cancelled or postponed on the PGA Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the action set to resume on June 8 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Meanwhile a host of European Tour players will compete in the BMW Indoor Invitational, a virtual tournament using the latest simulator technology.

Martin Kaymer, Joost Luiten, Mike Lorenzo Vera, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger will take part.


