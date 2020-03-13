Rory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decision

Rory McIlroy woke up Friday morning ready to go to work, unaware that his day job had been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Rory McIlroy hits from a sand bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of The Players Championship. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

With an early-morning second-round tee time in the Players Championship looming, the world’s No. 1 golfer went to bed early on Thursday night. He never saw the text from the PGA Tour at 10 p.m. local time announcing that it’s marquee $15 million event – as well as the rest of the month’s slate including the WGC Match Play – had been scuttled over concerns for the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the right decision,” McIlroy said when he arrived at the TCP Sawgrass to clean out his locker. “Of course it’s the right decision. I stood up there yesterday after playing and was like, doing what they did was a step in the right decision. They said they were taking it hour by hour and seeing how it would all play out and here we are.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that in the several hours after the first round was suspended at 7:40 p.m. due to darkness and the mass text announcing the cancellation, it became a matter of “not if but when” the tour’s “Super Bowl” would be called off.

“I'm a fighter,” a subdued Monahan said on Friday morning. “I wanted to fight for our players and our fans and for this tour to show how golf can unify and inspire. But as the situation continued to escalate and there seemed to be more unknowns, it ultimately became a matter of when, and not if, we would need to call it a day.”

McIlroy “100 percent” supported the tour’s decision.

“If in a few weeks' time this dies down and everything is okay, it's still the right decision,” he said.

The PGA Tour has been trying to keep up with the ever-changing environment as the dominoes across the sports world kept falling in the days leading up to their flagship event. During the middle of the first round on Thursday, Monahan announced the decision to play the rest of the tournament as well as the three subsequent events on the schedule without spectators.

But as the global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 ramped up, including a ban on travelers entering the United States from most of Europe and even the Disney World and Universal Studios theme parks situated midway between the tour’s Players and next week’s Valspar Championship venue, the decision to continue playing the event became less defensible.

“We took all the steps to make certain that if we were playing today, we were playing in a safe environment,” Monahan said. “We had minimized the number of people that were going to be out here. We weren't going to have more than 250 people in any one location. …

“But when we got to late in the day and players came off the golf course, and to some of the questions that we received here yesterday – particularly from international players who were trying to figure out what they do with their family, how they get home, how they get their families here. Just uncertainty for a number of players generally. But we're also talking about a number of events going forward, when you looked to that moment in time where you have two theme parks that are located between Jacksonville and Tampa cancel … that was the final thing that we had heard that said, you know what, even though we feel like we have a safe environment and we've done all the right things, we can't proceed. And it's not right to proceed.”

The players who came to the course Friday morning universally supported the tour’s decision. The PGA will distribute 50 percent of the purse ($7.5 million) to the players who competed equally, approximately $52,000 each.

“I think he's handling it brilliantly,” former Masters champion Danny Willett said of Monahan. “I think he's handling a really terrible situation really well. We'll just kind of play it by ear and see what happens.”

“We had to do it,” said reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. “You know, it would have looked horrible if we showed up and played today with every other sports league not playing. It probably would have been insensitive, so I'm glad Jay made the decision that he did. It's best for us. It's best for the fans and our families. And you know, hopefully, the world comes together and we get over this. This is a very serious deal. It's only going to get worse right now, so it's best for us not to be playing golf.”

McIlroy planned to fly his coach, Michael Bannon, to Florida from Ireland to work with him as he prepared for the WGC and Masters, but he said that won’t happen now.

“Probably have time just to spend some time at home, evaluate the situation, and see where we go,” McIlroy said.

I think this is one of these things where we just have to wait and see. Like, I don't know, because it's so uncertain. You're obviously going to still keep playing golf, but you're going out there practicing not knowing what you're practicing for. I don't know.

When would he feel comfortable returning?

“Whenever the powers that be say it's safe to do so,” McIlroy said. “I mean, all you can do is, again, follow the guidelines from CDC and from the people that really know about this thing, and that's when I'd be comfortable is when they say it's okay to do so.”

With the tour going dark for the rest of the month, attention turns to the Masters scheduled for April 9-12. Augusta National hasn’t announced its status since saying it would proceed as planned last week while monitoring with health officials regarding the coronavirus. Rumored options include playing the Masters as scheduled without patrons or perhaps postponing it until September or October.

“That would be so strange,” McIlroy said if the Masters decided to play on without the roars of patrons next month. “I mean, even driving in here today, it's sort of eerie, right? There's no one around. It would feel sort of similar, but hopefully, it doesn't come to that. But if tournament golf is going to go on, that's the next tournament that it will happen, which is pretty crazy to think that that could be it. I don't know what's going to happen.”

World No. 2 Jon Rahm said the cancellations were “inevitable” and isn’t worried about what the Masters decides to do next.

“You know, I think there's bigger problems in the world right now than whether we play the Masters or not,” he said. “It's as simple as that. Hopefully, we play and we play with spectators. But again, yeah, you have air traffic being suspended to and from Europe and the U.S., families that can't see each other. Probably many players here right now that can't go back to Europe just simply because of the norm and because they have nothing else to do but to stay here. I think there's a bigger problem on our hands.”

Bernd Wiesberger was flying home to Austria on Friday and said taking care of family at home is his priority over competing in the Masters.

“I'm pretty sure more travel bans are going to happen for Europe, and it's going to be a bit crazy, so I'm actually quite fortunate to be able to go back,” he said. “But it also means that I won't be able to come back for the Masters if that's going to happen. I doubt it, but we'll see. But you know, decisions have to be made, and I think it's the only right one.”