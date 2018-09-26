Rookies ready to land a blow

The R word. It used to be one captains feared when they looked at the players who had qualified automatically for their teams but respective skippers Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk must thank their lucky stars to have a group of debutants who do not by most measures conform to the stereotype of a Ryder Cup rookie.

Eight players, five from Europe and three from the United States, will tee it up for the first time in this biennial contest when the 42nd Ryder Cup gets underway near Paris

on Friday morning. That first tee can be the most nerve-wracking place in golf, particularly with a 6,000-seat grandstand enveloping the tee box as there is this week at Le Golf National.

Yet if any bunch of first-timers can handle the pressure it is this octet with 42 PGA or European Tour victories between them.

With six of the eight ranked in the world top 20 and three of those - Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm - in the official top 10 these are serious players not greenhorns as Team USA captain Furyk pointed out yesterday.

“You look at the rookies on both sides, you’ve got a lot of talent. You’ve got a lot of guys that have some veteran experience. This may be their first Ryder Cup, but (Alex) Noren and (Tommy) Fleetwood won on this golf course (at the Open de France). Jon Rahm’s ranked top five in the world, I believe. You go down the list, every rookie in this event has got some experience,” Furyk said, although Rahm is now ranked eighth.

“You look at a guy like JT (Thomas), he was our PGA Tour Player of the Year last year. Pretty tough to call guys that I mentioned before from both sides rookies, but it is their first Ryder Cup.

“It’s a different atmosphere. You look at this first tee, 6,000 seats. It’s a different atmosphere, but it is a wonderful atmosphere and phenomenal… You want a team that loves that atmosphere, right.

“I mean, we all looked forward to trying to make these Ryder Cup teams when we were younger, and they have an opportunity this week and they are going to walk down that walkway into the first tee and the place is going to be going absolutely crazy. And of that 6,000 people, probably 5,500 will be crowded and cheering for Europe.

“But what a great atmosphere and what a great opportunity for these 24 players.” Though European skipper Bjorn agrees with Furyk that a Ryder Cup atmosphere is one like no other in golf, he likes the look of his six debutants, who also number Tyrrell Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen.

“I think the great thing about rookies is that they can’t wait to get out there and get going, and obviously for some, the occasion on Friday can be big and daunting, and for some, they don’t see it. And you don’t really know until they are on the tee.

“You want to see them get out there and you want to see what they are all about, but I’ve got a good feeling about these five, I have to say. I feel like they are very strong. They are very class players, and there’s some very good quality in there.

“The way they talk about it, we get a good feeling about them, being around them. It looks like they are ready to go.” None more so than Rahm, the Spaniard with a reputation for losing his cool but equally eager to rise to the occasion and embrace the passion of a Ryder Cup.

“Spanish players come into any Ryder Cup team knowing of the history and the torch they carry for Spain in that way, and he will do that,” Bjorn said. “He has the passion and the desire. He wants to be on the golf course.

“Probably the most exciting player to come in the game since Rory. He’s phenomenal; he’s powerful and strong and has a great attitude to go where he wants to go in this game. Any player that age has things to learn and this is part of his whole learning curve as a player, getting into Ryder Cup, experiencing something new.

“But you only have to talk to him for about 10 seconds and realise he’s going to take to this very well. He wants to be on that golf course. He wants to win points. He’s here for all the right reasons.”