Rickie Fowler glad not to be odd man out at Ryder Cup

It is one of the best photos from the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, but Rickie Fowler is glad there is no chance he will be the odd man out again if the United States triumph at Le Golf National.

Fowler was famously pictured all alone as his team-mates embraced their partners following their win two years ago, but travelled to Paris with fiancee Allison Stokke after they got engaged earlier this year.

“It was great being able to be a part of these team events and just be on my own and get to see them and be a part of them, but yeah, it’s a lot better having someone you actually get to share it with and not go back to your room and just be by yourself,” Fowler admitted.

“You get to hear about the day and what the girls did and I can talk to Allison and tell her what’s going on, what we did at the course, or whatever.

Rickie Fowler is playing in his fourth Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’re having a blast. It would be nice if we can be successful this week and relive that picture and I’ll actually have someone to kiss. We can make fun of Bryson [DeChambeau] on this one or something.”

DeChambeau is the only player on the American team without a significant other this week, while Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen is in the same position on the European side.

The 28-year-old was pictured surrounded by the wives and girlfriends of his team-mates before Wednesday’s gala dinner and said: “The guys said it’s a tradition. Obviously I had to jump in there and take that beautiful picture. So I was a pretty happy man for a few minutes.”

Fowler was certainly impressed by the gala at the Palace of Versailles, adding: “We ate downstairs, kind of right where you walk in the front door, and afterwards, going up to go see the fireworks, walking through some of the apartments and some of the different rooms.

“Just seeing how much is going on there and how much time it must have taken to not just build but finish the interiors and the painting and the walls and everything that’s involved; it’s hard to even imagine.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to be doing the manual labour over there.”

- Press Association