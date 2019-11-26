News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Renamed Ladies European Tour Order of Merit to offer an extra €250,000 prize money for 2020

Renamed Ladies European Tour Order of Merit to offer an extra €250,000 prize money for 2020
Marianne Skarpnord.
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 01:35 PM

The Ladies European Tour Order of Merit will be renamed the Race to Costa del Sol and offer a bonus pool of €250,000 from 2020.

The top player on the money list at the end of the season will receive an additional €125,000, with the runner-up collecting €75,000 and €50,000 going to the player who finishes third.

On Sunday, Jon Rahm secured a bonus of $2m (€1.81m) for winning the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

As part of the deal, the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Femenino, which gets underway on Thursday, will see its prize fund double to €600,000 from 2020.

READ MORE

Shane Lowry's first 2020 event will be the defence of his Abu Dhabi title

golfLadies golf

More in this Section

Andy Ruiz Jr vows to ‘make history again’ in rematch with Anthony JoshuaAndy Ruiz Jr vows to ‘make history again’ in rematch with Anthony Joshua

Under-pressure Silva scheduled to take Everton training ahead of Leicester clashUnder-pressure Silva scheduled to take Everton training ahead of Leicester clash

Attack coach Scott Wisemantel departs team EnglandAttack coach Scott Wisemantel departs team England

Bruce acknowledges Hourihane’s 'two pieces of magic' soured his Aston Villa returnBruce acknowledges Hourihane’s 'two pieces of magic' soured his Aston Villa return


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Last Sunday was Stir-up-Sunday. It is traditionally the day to get your Christmas baking in order.Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »