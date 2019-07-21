News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Relative calm greets early starters in final round of The Open

Relative calm greets early starters in final round of The Open
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 09:52 AM

Cloudy and relatively calm conditions greeted the early starters on the final day of The Open at Royal Portrush but the forecast was not so favourable for leader Shane Lowry and his main challengers.

There were almost as many birdies as pars in the first eight groups as the likes of 49-year-old former Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk opened with two birdies.

England’s Eddie Pepperell had the opposite start, going bogey-bogey, but then bounced back with three birdies in four holes.

Compatriot Paul Waring was three under for five holes, while two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat eagled the par-five second, with first man out Ashton Turner doing the same at the fifth, a driveable par five.

However, none of the early scoring made a dent on the leaderboard, topped by Lowry on 16 under with a four-stroke advantage over Tommy Fleetwood, the pair both chasing their first major.

Light rain arrived at the course just before 9am with heavier downpours and winds gusting up to 35mph predicted to hit the Dunluce links around lunchtime, meaning the players hoping to catch Lowry – including JB Holmes (10 under), four-time major winner and world number one Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose (both nine under) and Rickie Fowler and Lee Westwood (eight under) – were likely to bear the brunt.

- Press Association

More on this topic

US police are asking criminals not to commit crime because it is too hotUS police are asking criminals not to commit crime because it is too hot

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City will learn from China shoot-out defeat to WolvesPep Guardiola: Manchester City will learn from China shoot-out defeat to Wolves

Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier CercasBook Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope

Ashton TurnerBrooks KoepkaBubba WatsonEddie PepperellJB HolmesJim FurykJustin Rose

More in this Section

Donal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGMDonal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGM

Shane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at OpenShane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at Open

Dublin defeat Roscommon in predictable Super 8 clashDublin defeat Roscommon in predictable Super 8 clash

'We conceded so much so quickly': Ronan McCarthy on Cork's loss to Tyrone'We conceded so much so quickly': Ronan McCarthy on Cork's loss to Tyrone


Lifestyle

Javier Cercas’s new novel, ‘Lord of All the Dead’, is as preoccupied with the Spanish Civil War, the nature of heroism, and the distortions of history as his most famous, ‘Soldiers of Salamis’, says Alannah Hopkin .Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

A new study says feeding at the breast is better for baby than using expressed milk. Is it time mothers reconsidered their use of breast pumps, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »