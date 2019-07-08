News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Prize money increased by almost 40% for Women’s British Open

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 04:22 PM

Women’s British Open bosses have boosted prize money by almost 40% for this year’s tournament.

The R&A has announced the increase to $4.5m with AIG coming on board as title sponsor, with the winner taking home $675,000.

The Women’s British Open now offers the second-highest prize fund of the five majors in the women’s game, with this year’s edition held at Woburn from August 1 to 4.

Georgia Hall will defend her title at the Women’s British Open with a cash boost on the line (Kenny Smith/PA)

“We recognised that more needed to be done to elevate the prize fund for this great championship and are pleased that we have been able to make a significant increase this year as part of The R&A’s commitment to women’s golf,” said The R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

“This is an important first step and we know it will take time to move closer to achieving parity with the men’s game.

“We will continue to work toward the long-term goal of a sustainable business model but we can’t do it alone and the support of fans, sponsors and media are all key to achieving that success.”

Georgia Hall will defend her title against nine of the past 10 champions at the Woburn challenge, with AIG entering the first of a five-year sponsorship deal.

- Press Association

