‘Postman’ Poulter celebrates in style after delivering again at Ryder Cup

Ian Poulter plans to frame the postbox costume in which he celebrated Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph at Le Golf National.

Poulter earned the nickname of ‘The Postman’ because he always delivers points in the biennial contest and the 42-year-old did not disappoint on Sunday, beating world number one Dustin Johnson in the singles.

Unreal Scenes 📮🤣🤣🤣 Ian Poulter is inside a postbox!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iT7ZLnMtyk — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

As the celebrations began, Poulter was thrown a costume from the crowd and happily pulled it over his head to the delight of the fans.

“I might go and deliver some letters around Lake Nona in it when I get home,” Poulter joked. “I’m going to frame it.”

Poulter also made a touching post on social media to his son Luke, who was at the course all week and was just a few months old when Poulter made his Ryder Cup debut in 2004.

As a parent, these moments we get to spend with one another sometimes are few and far between Luke, but when moments like this come around I was not letting you down today... you lived every shot with us this week.. love you buddy.. @RyderCupEurope 👍🏻🏆❤️ Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/5sv7xSXzv1 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 30, 2018

