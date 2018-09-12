Positive start for Joe Dillon in Bristol as he bids for Tour card

By Jay Bayford

Joe Dillon enjoyed an encouraging start in his bid to earn a European Tour card with an opening round 71 at the first stage qualifying school event at The Players Club, Bristol.

Welshman James Frazer is the early leader after his six-under 66.

Neil O’Briain finished on 72 leaving him level on par after day one.

Like Dillon, Brendan McCarroll also started on the 10th but struggled for consistency and finished with a 75.

Elsewhere, Luke Donnelly finished on 77 after carding a triple bogey and double bogey on his first two holes.

Brian McElhinney was two shots further back. His card contained a double bogey, six bogeys and just one birdie.

At the corresponding event at Fleesensee, in Germany, Michael McGeady has given himself a good platform to build on with a two-under 70.

He starts today’s second round three strokes behind Finnish leader Lauri Ruuska.

Colm Moriarty has some work to do after shooting a two-over 74.

Meanwhile, after a couple of second-place finishes this season, Adam Dunmore finally got over the finish line at The Kelly’s Resort Rosslare Pro-Am.

The Bundoran professional posted a score of four under par 68 in blustery, wet conditions to claim victory ahead of David Higgins (Waterville Golf Links).