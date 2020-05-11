Portumna Golf Club vow to rebuild reputation after suspension

A golf club in Connacht was recently suspended by the Golfing Union of Ireland, the Irish Examiner has learned, following concerns raised about its management of the CONGU Unified Handicapping System.

In a letter to the male members of Portumna Golf Club in Galway, which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, the Men’s Club Committee expresses its full support of the decision adjudicated by GUI chief executive Pat Finn on the recommendation of the Connacht Council.

The club was suspended from April 16 to April 27, during the current period when all Irish golf courses have been closed due to Government Covid-19 guidelines, following a Connacht Council meeting into the issue.

The letter states that Portumna GC “accepted the resignation of two committee members as part of the measures/assurances prior to the Connacht GUI Council meeting held on April 16”.

The Central Council of the GUI, Ireland’s governing body for men’s golf, upheld the findings of Connacht GUI at a meeting held at Carton House on April 27 and the letter explains that: “Given the cooperation of PGC with the GUI in this matter and the measures/assurances set out in PGC’s submission to the GUI… the board of Central Council has agreed to lift the suspension of PGC with immediate effect.”

No explanation of how the CONGU UHS was given but the Men’s Committee acknowledged the controversy had led to a “very difficult and trying time for PGC and the strain of suspension on our beloved club and the reputational damage it has done cannot be underestimated”.

“Needless to say, PGC will move and rebuild our reputation and put this matter behind us.”