News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Portumna Golf Club vow to rebuild reputation after suspension

Portumna Golf Club vow to rebuild reputation after suspension
By Simon Lewis
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 12:00 AM

A golf club in Connacht was recently suspended by the Golfing Union of Ireland, the Irish Examiner has learned, following concerns raised about its management of the CONGU Unified Handicapping System.

In a letter to the male members of Portumna Golf Club in Galway, which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, the Men’s Club Committee expresses its full support of the decision adjudicated by GUI chief executive Pat Finn on the recommendation of the Connacht Council.

The club was suspended from April 16 to April 27, during the current period when all Irish golf courses have been closed due to Government Covid-19 guidelines, following a Connacht Council meeting into the issue.

The letter states that Portumna GC “accepted the resignation of two committee members as part of the measures/assurances prior to the Connacht GUI Council meeting held on April 16”.

The Central Council of the GUI, Ireland’s governing body for men’s golf, upheld the findings of Connacht GUI at a meeting held at Carton House on April 27 and the letter explains that: “Given the cooperation of PGC with the GUI in this matter and the measures/assurances set out in PGC’s submission to the GUI… the board of Central Council has agreed to lift the suspension of PGC with immediate effect.” 

No explanation of how the CONGU UHS was given but the Men’s Committee acknowledged the controversy had led to a “very difficult and trying time for PGC and the strain of suspension on our beloved club and the reputational damage it has done cannot be underestimated”.

“Needless to say, PGC will move and rebuild our reputation and put this matter behind us.”

READ MORE

Cork GAA mourn death of superfan 'Jonty' O'Leary

More on this topic

The CEO Series: 'We are looking at an overall decline in green fee revenue of about €30m alone'The CEO Series: "We are looking at an overall decline in green fee revenue of about €30m alone"

Water Rock GC gates to remain shutWater Rock GC gates to remain shut

Padraig Harrington hopeful Ryder Cup can go ahead to give public a sports fixPadraig Harrington hopeful Ryder Cup can go ahead to give public a sports fix

Course of action: How Denmark could provide a template for Irish golf's returnCourse of action: How Denmark could provide a template for Irish golf's return


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola backed to make good choices over Saracens futureMaro Itoje and Mako Vunipola backed to make good choices over Saracens future

Football returns in Faroe Islands to offer rare taste of live sporting actionFootball returns in Faroe Islands to offer rare taste of live sporting action

Luiz turns Mr Motivator and Maguire’s new arrival – Saturday’s good news storiesLuiz turns Mr Motivator and Maguire’s new arrival – Saturday’s good news stories

Lewis Hamilton says return to Formula One without fans is better than nothingLewis Hamilton says return to Formula One without fans is better than nothing


Lifestyle

... and a cute stunt double to do your yoga for youWish List: In search of arty adventures and fabulous fabric

Teenagers. I’ve got two of them and yes, at any given moment they can exhibit the usual moods and actions we associate with teens; but when we look at all their biological influences, their ability to stay on track at all is quite admirable.The Appliance of Science: the wonders of the teenage brain

My most vivid memory of primary school is my first day. I remember my mother brought me to school. I didn’t know what this craic was about at all. She took me to the shop across the road and bought me a packet of Juicy Fruits and all of a sudden I turned around and my mother was gone. They tried to dupe me!School Daze with Daithí O'Sé: 'They tried to dupe me!'

Grime artist Big Zuu talks to Gemma Dunn about landing his own show on Dave, Big Zuu's Big Eats.Five minutes with... grime MC-turned-chef Big Zuu

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »