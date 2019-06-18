News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Portmarnock Golf Club to consider changing men-only policy

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 09:10 AM

An exclusive north Dublin golf club is considering changing its men-only policy.

Picture Garrett White / Collins
Picture Garrett White / Collins

Portmarnock has come under pressure to let women join after pressure from golf's governing body.

The R&A says the club will not be considered to host big events in the future unless it changes its approach.

Portmarnock has promised to hold a vote among members by the end of the year.

Frank Callinan from the Equality Authority took a legal challenge - which later failed - against Portmarnock over the issue a decade ago.

He said: "One could take the view that any club as prestigious, exclusive and as long established as Portmarnock is always going to resent intervention from outside.

"It's good to learn that Portmarnock, albeit from external pressure, is going to look at the matter again."

