A whole host of singers, actors and former sportspeople took to Clare on Wednesday for the Irish Open Pro-Am.

The sun shined brightly as stars such as Niall Horan, Joe Canning and Paul O'Connell took to the course in the curtain raiser for the Irish Open.

Playing alongside golf stars Pádraig Harrington, Paul McGinley and Shane Lowry, here are some of the stars who took part in the event.