Phil Mickelson says Paris doesn’t have to be Ryder Cup farewell

By Carl Markham

Ryder Cup veteran Phil Mickelson hopes his long association with the event did not end in a watery grave, but accepts he may have played his last match for the United States.

The 48-year-old arrived at Le Golf National woefully out of form, requiring a captain’s pick in order to be able to make his 12th appearance, but never looked like regaining it over the three days.

He was dreadful in the Friday foursomes, rested for the whole of Saturday, and then ended his singles match against Europe’s star performer Francesco Molinari by dumping his tee shot at the 16th in the lake and conceding the match on the tee.

It would be a terrible way for the left-hander to bow out and while he wants to carry on he admits it could be the end.

"It’s difficult to talk about it because it means so much to me over the years, and I did not play well this year,” said Mickelson, whose record in the event stands at 18 wins, 22 defeats and seven halves, with the USA winning just three of the dozen he has played.

This could very well, realistically, be my last one, but with these guys I’m motivated now to work hard, to not go out on this note.

“I’m motivated to play well these next two years to get back at Whistling Straits (in 2020) and to show what I can do in these events, because this week was not my best.

“I was not playing my best and I spent more time hitting balls throughout the week than I have all year trying to find something that would click and it’s just been a struggle.

“The last month has been a struggle. Ever since I shot 63 right before being picked, I’ve struggled.”

Mickelson’s miserable Ryder Cup was mirrored by Tiger Woods, who came into the event on the back of his first win in five years.

However, winning the Tour Championship on the eve of the Ryder Cup appeared to take its toll, as did the 42-year-old’s packed playing schedule in the lead up, as he flopped badly in France.

He failed to win a point in four matches, racking up his 21st defeat in the event, and he looked a shadow of the player who had impressed at East Lake in the PGA Tour’s season-ending event a week earlier.

It was probably a tournament too far for the 14-time major winner, who was another of captain Jim Furyk’s wildcard selections, after making a remarkable return to form following spinal fusion surgery.

Considering his poor record in the event for a player of his considerable individual talent, it may be time to call time on his extended involvement unless he can rediscover his top form and qualify on merit.

The future for the USA clearly lies in the hands of Justin Thomas, their top points scorer and Jordan Spieth, a consistent performer over the last three events.

Thomas claimed four points, three with Spieth, while the fourth came after victory over Rory McIlroy in the opening match of the singles.

Despite putting the first red on the board, Thomas’s team-mates were unable to follow his lead and the 25-year-old admits any individual achievement means nothing in the wake of a team defeat.

“Personally, for me, it doesn’t matter what you do in singles,” he said. “I would gladly go 0-5 every Ryder Cup my entire career if that means we win every single time that we play.”

Three of US captain Jim Furyk’s picks didn’t win a single match, with Woods, Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau posting combined 0-9.

Was it Furyk’s fault?

“The brunt of it is going to be on my plate,” Furyk said. “I accepted that when I took this role.

Thomas [Bjorn] was a better captain, and their team outplayed us and there’s nothing else more you can say. They deserved to win. They played well.

Woods was cleared gassed by the time he got to the Ryder Cup — even Furyk said he appeared lethargic — but he’s given no indication his career is winding down.

He’s surely got his sights on 2020.

“Those are two guys I’ve always looked up to,” said 29-year-old Rickie Fowler, who also had a dismal week for the Americans.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but I wouldn’t put it past either one of them to be back in two years or even four years.”