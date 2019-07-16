News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Phil Mickelson claims he lost 15lbs in six-day fast ahead of the Open

Phil Mickelson claims he lost 15lbs in six-day fast ahead of the Open
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 06:03 PM

Phil Mickelson has embarked on a dramatic diet in a desperate attempt to rediscover his form ahead of the 148th Open Championship.

The 2013 Open champion arrived at Royal Portrush claiming to have lost 15lbs in less than a week.

The 49-year-old has failed to record a single top-10 since winning the AT&T Pro-Am in February, missing six cuts in 10 starts and finishing 52nd in his latest attempt to complete the career grand slam at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

In a video posted on his Twitter account Mickelson revealed he had undertaken a six-day fast and ingested nothing but water and a “special coffee blend for wellness”.

“The first day and a half was tough but after after that I found that I didn’t crave food, I felt better, my energy levels and focus were better,” Mickelson said after being presented with an award for 25 consecutive years in the top 50 of the world rankings.

“And that’s just the start, I want to take it from there and continue to feed both my mind and body with positive nourishment to get the best out of me.

“I don’t know if it’s going to help me play better, but it certainly helps me feel better about myself and have more energy throughout the day.”

Mickelson moved inside the world’s top 50 for the first time after finishing runner-up in the Casio World Open in November 1993 and has never fallen out since, although he came exceedingly close at the start of 2018.

The five-time major winner slipped to 49th after finishing 45th in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, but was then fifth, second and sixth in his next three starts before winning the WGC-Mexico Championship, his first victory since the 2013 Open at Muirfield.

“As soon as I was threatened with going out I was aware (of the streak),” Mickelson added.

PA

More on this topic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout craving revenge on return to Royal PortrushChristiaan Bezuidenhout craving revenge on return to Royal Portrush

US Open winner takes role of photographer for Portrush golf fansUS Open winner takes role of photographer for Portrush golf fans

A closer look at the four US golfers who lifted the 1982 major trophies in last clean sweepA closer look at the four US golfers who lifted the 1982 major trophies in last clean sweep

Max Faulkner’s peacocking at 1951 Open ruffled rivals’ feathersMax Faulkner’s peacocking at 1951 Open ruffled rivals’ feathers

TOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Frankie Dettori headlines tomorrow's Killarney cardFrankie Dettori headlines tomorrow's Killarney card

Christiaan Bezuidenhout craving revenge on return to Royal PortrushChristiaan Bezuidenhout craving revenge on return to Royal Portrush

Northern Ireland’s miserable Netball World Cup run continuesNorthern Ireland’s miserable Netball World Cup run continues

US Open winner takes role of photographer for Portrush golf fansUS Open winner takes role of photographer for Portrush golf fans


Lifestyle

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »