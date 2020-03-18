PGA Championship postponed until ‘this summer’

The US PGA Championship has joined next month’s Masters in being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The major, which had been due to take place in TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from May 11-17, has been rescheduled for later this summer, organisers announced on Tuesday evening.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and, given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

“This is a reflection of a thoughtful process. We are and have been working in concert with commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all. We are all very hopeful for a great outcome.

The 2020 PGA Championship has been postponed.

“We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team at the city of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so.”

The postponement had been expected following updated recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As efforts continue worldwide to contain the spread of coronavirus, the CDC has suggested that organisers cancel or postpone events consisting of 50 or more people throughout the United States for the next eight weeks.

The Masters was postponed last week and the Players Championship was cancelled after the first round.

The PGA TOUR has announced the cancellation of events through May 10, as well as updates across all Tours and the PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour has also cancelled four further events – the RBC Heritage (April 13-19), the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26), the Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3) and the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).

It said in a statement: “The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA Tour and the global community is and will continue to be our number one priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

It said it was working to build a “schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season”.

Elsewhere, Ryder Cup Europe said reports suggesting the 2020 Ryder Cup is expected be postponed are “inaccurate”, with the event still set to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September.