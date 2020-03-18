News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

PGA Championship postponed until ‘this summer’

PGA Championship postponed until ‘this summer’
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 12:00 PM

The US PGA Championship has joined next month’s Masters in being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The major, which had been due to take place in TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from May 11-17, has been rescheduled for later this summer, organisers announced on Tuesday evening.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and, given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

“This is a reflection of a thoughtful process. We are and have been working in concert with commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all. We are all very hopeful for a great outcome.

“We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team at the city of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so.”

The postponement had been expected following updated recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As efforts continue worldwide to contain the spread of coronavirus, the CDC has suggested that organisers cancel or postpone events consisting of 50 or more people throughout the United States for the next eight weeks.

The Masters was postponed last week and the Players Championship was cancelled after the first round.

The PGA Tour has also cancelled four further events – the RBC Heritage (April 13-19), the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26), the Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3) and the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).

It said in a statement: “The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA Tour and the global community is and will continue to be our number one priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

It said it was working to build a “schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season”.

Elsewhere, Ryder Cup Europe said reports suggesting the 2020 Ryder Cup is expected be postponed are “inaccurate”, with the event still set to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September.

More on this topic

Growing fears that Irish Open could be affected by coronavirus outbreakGrowing fears that Irish Open could be affected by coronavirus outbreak

US PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDCUS PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDC

Rory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decisionRory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decision

Augusta Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'Augusta Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'

US PGA ChampionshipTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi recovering well after coronavirus diagnosisChelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi recovering well after coronavirus diagnosis

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz taken to hospital in SpainFormer Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz taken to hospital in Spain

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Premier League goals of the season so farPremier League goals of the season so far


Lifestyle

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna – the queen of dressing up – features on this list more than once.The most spectacular Met Gala outfits from recent years

From online TV shows, to audiobooks and podcasts, Marjorie Brennan offers some quality suggestions for younger who may be cooped-upStreaming guide: TV Series, Audiobooks and Podcasts to keep the children occupied

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »