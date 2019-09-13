News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pettersen makes her point as Europe hold narrow Solheim Cup lead

By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 10:21 PM

Suzann Pettersen justified her controversial selection and silenced Danielle Kang into the bargain as Europe had to settle for a slender 4.5-3.5 lead after the opening day of the 16th Solheim Cup.

Pettersen had played just twice since November 2017 when she was handed a wild card by captain Catriona Matthew, since when she finished 59th in the CP Women’s Open and missed the cut in the Cambia Portland Classic.

However, the 38-year-old Norwegian produced the goods when it mattered as she partnered rookie Anne Van Dam to a 4&2 victory over Kang and Lizette Salas before a dramatic climax to the afternoon fourballs at Gleneagles.

After Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall suffered a record-equalling 7&5 loss to Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law fought back from two down with four to play against Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda, only for Thompson to birdie the last and snatch half a point.

And there was more disappointment for the home side in the final match as Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz were unable to convert a four-hole lead against Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare, who birdied five of the last six holes and saw Korda almost make a hole-in-one on the 17th.

“Nobody ever talks about half points but those last two were key. They were huge and really got us out of a hole,” United States captain Juli Inkster said. “They had some heart out there and they fought to the bitter end and that final half point was huge.

“If you could have told me we’d only be one point down in a format where they shine on alternate shots and best ball, I’d have taken that.”

Matthew also looked to take the positives from ending the day with the lead, adding: “We were a little disappointed with that last game but on the one before the girls were two holes down and fought back.

“Overall we are pleased to be a point up after day one. We are one point up, if we do that each day we will win, so we’re off to a good start.”

Kang had caused controversy earlier in the week after her comments to the Drop Zone podcast in which she outlined her approach to the Solheim Cup.

“You’re trying to take souls, you know,” Kang said. “You’re going there to make people cry at this point, just crush the other team.”

Pettersen’s response of “we’re just going to step on their necks” was said with a smile and the two-time major winner had more reasons to be cheerful after dovetailing superbly with the big-hitting Van Dam.

“I just want to say I have the best partner in the world,” Pettersen said. “Today I felt a bit like Seve (Ballesteros), I was left and right and everywhere. But when you have a superstar partner like this who just bombs it, you just have to be very happy.

“I mean, this girl I think is the best golfer I’ve ever seen on the women’s side. And today she just was absolutely a rock star.”

Van Dam added: “I was so relaxed. Standing on the first tee Suzann told me, ‘Just enjoy this experience’, and that’s what I did. I saw so many of my family and friends, hit a good drive and good iron shot and I was just rolling after that.”

In the morning foursomes, Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were thrashed 6&4 by sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda before the home side fought back with victories from Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier and Hull and Munoz.

The first match between Ciganda and Law and Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex was halved to leave the contest finely poised ahead of the afternoon fourballs, with the four players on each side who sat out the morning session getting their first taste of the action.

- Press Association

