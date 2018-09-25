Paul McBride starts bid for European Tour card

By Jay Bayford

Paul McBride will take to the greens at Frilford Heath today as he begins his bid to earn a European Tour card at the first stage qualifying school event.

Paul McBride

He leads a strong Irish contingent, with nine other Irishmen hoping to join Luke Donnelly and Neil Ó Briain in the next round. There was huge disappointment last week as Dermot McElroy, Colin Fairweather, Kieran Lynch, Peter Dallat and Stephen Grant all missed out on qualification and that shows McBride and company will have to be on their game to make it through.

McBride will be joined by John Ross Galbraith, with the two having teamed up to help Ireland win the Men’s Home Internationals in 2017.

Meanwhile, Brian Casey will be looking to go further than he did last year when he exited at the first stage at Stoke by Nayland.

Stuart Grehan, John Hickey, Gary Hurley, Niall Kearney, Paul O’Neill, Kevin Phelan and Tim Rice will also be attempting to make the next round to keep their hopes of obtaining a European Tour card alive.

There is also Irish interest in the corresponding event at Bogogno, in Italy, with Cameron Raymond trying his luck against 111 other competitors.

The second stage takes place between November 2-5, at four different Spanish venues before Lumine host the third, and final, stage between November 10-15, after which only the top 25 and ties will earn their full playing rights for 2019.