Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey in contention after first round in Made In Denmark event

Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey are both just two shots off the lead following the opening day of the Made In Denmark event.

Both shot 3-under par rounds of 68.

Gavin Moynihan's day was nowhere nearly as good after he finished on 3-over.

Five players shared the lead on five under par, the English trio of Paul Waring, Matthew Southgate and Tom Murray, Spain's Alejandro Canizares and Italy's Edoardo Molinari all carding rounds of 66.

Defending champion Matt Wallace is just one shot off the lead, despite feeling "jaded" by his recent exploits.

Wallace finished second in the British Masters a fortnight ago and within a few hours was on his way to New York for the US PGA Championship at Bethpage, where he finished in a tie for third behind Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

The 29-year-old Londoner had no time to celebrate his best result in a major championship as he flew straight to Denmark to defend the third European Tour title he won in 2018, but showed no ill effects with an opening 67 at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.