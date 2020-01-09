News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pat Hurst named USA captain for 2021 Solheim Cup

Pat Hurst named USA captain for 2021 Solheim Cup
By Press Association
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 04:57 PM

Pat Hurst will captain the United States in the 2021 Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, the LPGA has announced.

The 50-year-old Californian, a three-time assistant captain in the biennial competition, succeeds Juli Inkster and will attempt to win the cup back after Europe’s victory at Gleneagles last year.

Hurst was a member of five Solheim Cup teams as a player during a 20-year career on the LPGA Tour from 1995-2015.

“I thought the call might be coming,” Hurst wrote on lpga.com. “But I had no idea if it would be good news or bad news.

“Now that I’ve been blessed with this great honour and awesome responsibility, I’m giving it all I’ve got.”

Hurst won the Solheim Cup four times as a player and has served as assistant to Inkster in each of the past three events, winning two of them.

Hurst said: “Of course there will be more pressure to win on home soil in front of a partisan crowd but I’m up for it and I know our players will be.”

READ MORE

Shamrock Rovers II to compete in First Division for 2020

More on this topic

The back nine: How Ireland’s golf clubs are looking forward to 2020The back nine: How Ireland’s golf clubs are looking forward to 2020

Shane Lowry partners with Teneo ahead of 2020 seasonShane Lowry partners with Teneo ahead of 2020 season

The front nine: How Ireland's golf clubs managed tricky conditions in 2019The front nine: How Ireland's golf clubs managed tricky conditions in 2019

Swinging a hurley sharpened James Sugrue for golfing greatnessSwinging a hurley sharpened James Sugrue for golfing greatness

LPGA TourPat HurstSolheim CupTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Cork ladies 'delighted' to finally get chance to play in Páirc Uí ChaoimhCork ladies 'delighted' to finally get chance to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Clash of Kerry and Dublin to kick off RTÉ's 2020 league coverageClash of Kerry and Dublin to kick off RTÉ's 2020 league coverage

Stephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insistsStephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insists

Maria Sharapova given Australian Open wildcardMaria Sharapova given Australian Open wildcard


Lifestyle

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

Aileen Lee chats to Deirdre Breen, a designer and printmaker based in CorkDesign Life: Meet designer and printmaker Deirdre Breen

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »