Parkland gains on links in Irish Open history

The 65th staging of the Irish Open will be 46th under the auspices of the European Tour which revived the event in 1975 after a 21-year hiatus.

And while links courses prevail when it comes to hosting the event, parkland looks set to gain terrain unless Portmarnock Golf Club open membership to female golfers and is welcomed again into the European Tour family.

Portmarnock has hosted the Irish Open 19 times, including the first staging in 1927, and it remains the most used of the 20 venues that have staged the championship so far.

While the Championship has yet to be held in Connacht, where County Sligo awaits its chance, it has been played 11 times in Ulster, 12 times in Munster and 41 times in Leinster.

Links courses have staged 39 of the 64 Irish Opens held so far (60.9%) though since 1975 the figure is 52.17% with Mount Juliet set to host for the fourth time from May 28-31 next year.

Now sponsored by Dubai Duty Free, just 48 men have captured the title with Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros the record holders with three wins each.

Irish Open hosts since 1927: Adare (2) 2007, 2008; Ballybunion (1) 2000; Ballyliffin (1) 2018; Belvoir Park (2) 1949, 1953; Carton House (3) 2005, 2006, 2013; Cork (1) 1932; County Louth (2) 2004, 2009; Druids Glen (4) 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999; Fota Island (3) 2001, 2002, 2014; Killarney (4) 1991, 1992, 2010, 2011; Lahinch (1) 2019; Malone (1) 1933; Mount Juliet (4) 1993, 1994, 1995, 2020*; Portmarnock (19) 1927, ‘29, ‘34, ‘38, ‘46, ‘48, ‘76, ‘77, ‘78, ‘79, ‘80, ‘81, ‘82, ‘86, ‘87, ‘88, ‘89, ‘90, 2003; Portstewart (1) 2017; Royal County Down (4) 1928, ‘35, ‘39, 2015; Royal Dublin (6) 1931, ‘36, ‘50, ‘83, ‘84, ‘85; Royal Portrush (4) 1930, ‘37, ‘47, 2012; The K Club (1) 2016; Woodbrook (1) 1975.

*To be played next May