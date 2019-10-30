News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Parkland gains on links in Irish Open history

Parkland gains on links in Irish Open history
Mount Juliet is set to host for the fourth time from May 28-31 next year.
By Brian Keogh
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 01:02 PM

The 65th staging of the Irish Open will be 46th under the auspices of the European Tour which revived the event in 1975 after a 21-year hiatus.

And while links courses prevail when it comes to hosting the event, parkland looks set to gain terrain unless Portmarnock Golf Club open membership to female golfers and is welcomed again into the European Tour family.

Portmarnock has hosted the Irish Open 19 times, including the first staging in 1927, and it remains the most used of the 20 venues that have staged the championship so far.

While the Championship has yet to be held in Connacht, where County Sligo awaits its chance, it has been played 11 times in Ulster, 12 times in Munster and 41 times in Leinster.

Links courses have staged 39 of the 64 Irish Opens held so far (60.9%) though since 1975 the figure is 52.17% with Mount Juliet set to host for the fourth time from May 28-31 next year.

Now sponsored by Dubai Duty Free, just 48 men have captured the title with Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros the record holders with three wins each.

Irish Open hosts since 1927: Adare (2) 2007, 2008; Ballybunion (1) 2000; Ballyliffin (1) 2018; Belvoir Park (2) 1949, 1953; Carton House (3) 2005, 2006, 2013; Cork (1) 1932; County Louth (2) 2004, 2009; Druids Glen (4) 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999; Fota Island (3) 2001, 2002, 2014; Killarney (4) 1991, 1992, 2010, 2011; Lahinch (1) 2019; Malone (1) 1933; Mount Juliet (4) 1993, 1994, 1995, 2020*; Portmarnock (19) 1927, ‘29, ‘34, ‘38, ‘46, ‘48, ‘76, ‘77, ‘78, ‘79, ‘80, ‘81, ‘82, ‘86, ‘87, ‘88, ‘89, ‘90, 2003; Portstewart (1) 2017; Royal County Down (4) 1928, ‘35, ‘39, 2015; Royal Dublin (6) 1931, ‘36, ‘50, ‘83, ‘84, ‘85; Royal Portrush (4) 1930, ‘37, ‘47, 2012; The K Club (1) 2016; Woodbrook (1) 1975.

*To be played next May

READ MORE

Mount Juliet to host as 2020 Irish Open returns to parkland layout

More on this topic

Rory McIlroy sets his sights on another World Golf Championships winRory McIlroy sets his sights on another World Golf Championships win

Mount Juliet to host as 2020 Irish Open returns to parkland layoutMount Juliet to host as 2020 Irish Open returns to parkland layout

Carroll gets into the swing of things with California dreamCarroll gets into the swing of things with California dream

Tiger Woods closes in on record-equalling PGA Tour title winTiger Woods closes in on record-equalling PGA Tour title win

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrowsXhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

UEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It OutUEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It Out

Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secretsCounihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets

No discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – ZidaneNo discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – Zidane


Lifestyle

When Hallie Rubenhold’s book took a different view on the infamous killings, she wasn’t expecting the backlash that followed, writes Marjorie Brennan.Recalling the untold stories of the Ripper’s victims

Ireland's beauty brands have a lot to offer.The Skin Nerd: Land of saints and skincare: Our top Irish picks

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »