Home»Sport

Padraig Harrington 'very pleased' as he holds second place in Czech Masters

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 07:12 PM

Padraig Harrington says he is pleased to still be in contention as the Czech Masters reaches its halfway stage.

His four-under par round of 68 saw the three-time Major-winner move to 10-under par and he currently has a share of second place.

Given the tricky early conditions in Prague, Harrington was happy with his second round.

The Dubliner said: "Conditions are tougher, obviously it was raining early on at times and it was a much tougher day.

"The par-fives weren't as accessible as yesterday, so I'm very pleased with the score, to be honest."

Malaysia's Gavin Green holds the clubhouse lead on 12-under.

Gavin Moynihan and Paul McBride are both struggling to make the cut on 1-under and 4-over respectively.


KEYWORDS

golfCzech Masters

More in this Section

The week in Fantasy Premier League: The selling of a season-keeper, first subs and lessons learned from the Aguero deadline debacle

DR ED COUGHLAN: If you are standing still, you are also going backwards

Brendan Rodgers laments Celtic’s defending against Suduva

Ben Gibson sees red as Burnley beaten by Olympiakos in Greece


Today's Stories

Limerick come out on top in a passion play like no other

Carbery's Munster move a litmus test for the IRFU

When does a pitch assault cross the line between sport and crime?

'These Limerick lads are not rebels, and they’ve been busy with their own cause'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »