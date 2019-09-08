News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Padraig Harrington the best of the Irish as Paul Casey ends five-year wait for a win with success in Hamburg

By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 06:18 PM

Padraig Harrington finished up best of the Irish at the Porsche European Open in Hamburg today.

The European Ryder Cup captain shot a three-under-par final round of 69 that left him six-under for the tournament.

Gavin Moynihan shot a two-over-par round of 74 to end on three-over, while Michael Hoey's 77 today saw him finish on nine-over.

England's Paul Casey was the overall winner with a one-stroke victory on 14-under to claim his first European Tour title in five years after coming out on top of a congested leaderboard.

The 42-year-old was joined by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and overnight leaders Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Ritthammer at 12 under par with three holes remaining during an enthralling finale at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

And Casey’s experience came to the fore after a stunning birdie putt from 35 feet at the 16th proved to be the turning point as he carded a birdie-birdie-par finish to claim his 14th European Tour victory in Hamburg – his first since the KLM Open in 2014.

“I get emotional at every victory but this year has been so fantastic,” Casey told europeantour.com, who dedicated the trophy to former winner Gordon Brand Jnr following his death at the age of 60 last month.

“This is an incredibly prestigious trophy that has a lot of history to it on the European Tour so I’m over the moon. I’m happy to be the Porsche European Open champion.”

Casey started the day one shot behind the Scot and Ritthammer at eight under and recorded his best front nine of the week of 31 to move in contention, with MacIntyre still maintaining the one-shot advantage at the turn.

The 23-year-old’s only blemish at the 12th left the door open for Casey, who replied with a birdie at the 13th, to get his nose in front before moving back ahead at the 16th following a four-way tie for the lead.

Casey could only par the last to give MacIntyre and Ritthammer hope of a potential play-off.

But the Scot’s eagle putt slid by the hole before the home favourite’s birdie attempt pulled up just short as the world number 17 became the third successive Englishman to win the event after Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy.

