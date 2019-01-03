NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Padraig Harrington sidelined until February with broken wrist

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 01:38 PM

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington will not start his 2019 campaign until February after breaking a bone in his wrist.

Harrington had planned to contest the European Tour events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai later this month, but is now targeting a first appearance of the season at the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 7-10.

In a statement on his website, the 47-year-old Dubliner wrote: "Over the Christmas period I discovered that I had broken a bone in my wrist.

"I had slipped whilst walking down the stairs at home in mid-December. Whilst it continues to heal, I need to keep it in a splint a little while longer so, frustratingly, I will need to miss the first two planned events of my season in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"However, I should be fully fit for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am on the PGA Tour in early February."

Harrington is the odds-on favourite to be appointed Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits in the near future.


