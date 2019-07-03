News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pádraig Harrington not ruling out Irish Open host role in 2020

Pádraig Harrington. Picture: Sportsfile
By Brendan O'Brien

Staff writer

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Pádraig Harrington has not ruled out the possibility of hosting the Irish Open in 2020.

The three-time major champion could be forgiven for protesting that he already has plenty on his plate, what with his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team which will play at Whistling Straits next September.

But the Dubliner clearly feels the prospect of double-jobbing isn't impossible despite the proximity of the events on the calendar and the raft of responsibilities that would come with both.

Paul McGinley has taken over as host of this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, in Lahinch. Rory McIlroy hosted the four years prior to that and Harrington, Darren Clark and Graeme McDowell are all on the roster to take a turn in the years to come.

"I'm part of the rota,” said Harrington on Wednesday at the Co. Clare venue. “There's five of us in at the moment and if Shane (Lowry) wins a major maybe we'll have six in it pretty soon.

Look, we've got great people to host an Irish Open and I want to give out (about) that guy McGinley, he keeps overdoing it with the work and making it harder for everybody following him.

"He's gone all out with this Irish Open and the expectations will just get higher after him, just like the Ryder Cup.

"I would love to host one in the future - I'm going to, I'm on the list - but it will come down to timings and venues and a lot comes down to the sponsor, and making decisions about getting the right venue and then the right person for that venue to do that.

"So there's a lot of things that go into it, but I will sure hope to host one in the future.”

READ MORE

Storm in a teacup? There was quite a reaction to Alex Morgan's goal celebration against England

More on this topic

McDowell trying to avoid thinking about hometown Open ahead of Lahinch return

Irish Open draw puts Shane Lowry in group with Fleetwood and title holder Knox

Paul McGinley on Rory McIlroy absence: 'Irish Open will always be bigger than any one player'

Rory McIlroy sees no need for superstar caddie

GolfIrish OpenSportTOPIC: Irish Open

More in this Section

Paul O'Connell wants a return to coaching but Munster not on the horizon - yet

Murray and Williams to face Mies and Guarachi first up

Replacement opponent confirmed for Michael Conlan's Belfast bout

Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen has been one of the stars of the championship


Lifestyle

7 essential pieces of camping kit for your next outdoor adventure

Aperol at 100: How an Italian apéritif became the unofficial taste of summer

Video: This is how you can help the environment on a stand up paddleboard

Can a stay on a desert island in Indonesia really tame your stress levels?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »