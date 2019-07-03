Pádraig Harrington not ruling out Irish Open host role in 2020

Pádraig Harrington has not ruled out the possibility of hosting the Irish Open in 2020.

The three-time major champion could be forgiven for protesting that he already has plenty on his plate, what with his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team which will play at Whistling Straits next September.

But the Dubliner clearly feels the prospect of double-jobbing isn't impossible despite the proximity of the events on the calendar and the raft of responsibilities that would come with both.

Paul McGinley has taken over as host of this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, in Lahinch. Rory McIlroy hosted the four years prior to that and Harrington, Darren Clark and Graeme McDowell are all on the roster to take a turn in the years to come.

"I'm part of the rota,” said Harrington on Wednesday at the Co. Clare venue. “There's five of us in at the moment and if Shane (Lowry) wins a major maybe we'll have six in it pretty soon.

Look, we've got great people to host an Irish Open and I want to give out (about) that guy McGinley, he keeps overdoing it with the work and making it harder for everybody following him.

"He's gone all out with this Irish Open and the expectations will just get higher after him, just like the Ryder Cup.

"I would love to host one in the future - I'm going to, I'm on the list - but it will come down to timings and venues and a lot comes down to the sponsor, and making decisions about getting the right venue and then the right person for that venue to do that.

"So there's a lot of things that go into it, but I will sure hope to host one in the future.”