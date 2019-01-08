Padraig Harrington expected to be named Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Padraig Harrington is expected to be named as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup today.

The three-time major winner is the clear favourite to succeed Thomas Bjorn at Whistling Straits, where Europe will be bidding to defend the trophy won in Paris last year.

An announcement is expected at a press conference at the European Tour's Wentworth headquarters.

Harrington has served as a vice-captain at the last three Ryder Cups and appeared in the biennial contest against the United States six times as a player, beginning at Brookline in 1999. He was on the winning team in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010.

The 47-year-old Dubliner also has good experience of the course in Wisconsin having played there in the US PGA Championships of 2004, 2010 and 2015.

Bjorn and past captains Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley are on the panel that selects the next captain along with European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and a member of the Tour's Players Committee.

Harrington became the favourite after Lee Westwood, the other main candidate, indicated a preference to do the job in Rome in 2022.

Europe have dominated the Ryder Cup in the modern era, winning nine of the last 12 matches.