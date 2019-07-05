Padraig Harrington drops shots to surrender lead at Irish Open

Overnight leader Padraig Harrington has dropped three shots on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch.

An opening 63, his lowest round in 24 consecutive appearances in the tournament, had given Harrington a one-shot lead over South Africa's Zander Lombard.

The 2007 winner resumed on seven under par but bogeys on the 1st, 3rd and 5th have seen Harrington fall back to four under after five holes.

He is now behind England's Eddie Pepperell and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre who are tied for second, one shot behind Lombard who leads on six under par.

The 2009 winner, Shane Lowry, will tee off from four under par at 1.20pm, while Cormac Sharvin is also at four under after 10 holes of his second round.

Robin Dawson is two under, Darren Clarke and Paul Dunne are both one over while Graeme McDowell is two over.