News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Padraig Harrington drops shots to surrender lead at Irish Open

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 10:39 AM

Overnight leader Padraig Harrington has dropped three shots on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch.

An opening 63, his lowest round in 24 consecutive appearances in the tournament, had given Harrington a one-shot lead over South Africa's Zander Lombard.

The 2007 winner resumed on seven under par but bogeys on the 1st, 3rd and 5th have seen Harrington fall back to four under after five holes.

He is now behind England's Eddie Pepperell and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre who are tied for second, one shot behind Lombard who leads on six under par.

The 2009 winner, Shane Lowry, will tee off from four under par at 1.20pm, while Cormac Sharvin is also at four under after 10 holes of his second round.

Robin Dawson is two under, Darren Clarke and Paul Dunne are both one over while Graeme McDowell is two over.

READ MORE

Pádraig Harrington finds cure for mental scars at Irish Open

More on this topic

Climate protestors ejected from Irish Open course

Pádraig Harrington finds cure for mental scars at Irish Open

Focused Shane Lowry a man on a mission in Lahinch

Seamus Power has no regrets about break from PGA commitments

golfIrish OpenTOPIC: Irish Open

More in this Section

The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11

Cocu is new Derby manager on four-year deal

Munster reportedly interested in short-term deal for Mathieu Bastareaud

Things to look out for on day five at Wimbledon


Lifestyle

10 things we learned from season three of Stranger Things

Health check: Dr Phil Kieran and other medics on role of social media in medicine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »