Open victory best birthday present ever, says Lowry’s father

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 08:16 PM

Shane Lowry’s father has hailed his son’s Open Championship victory as the best birthday present he has ever given him.

Brendan Lowry, a celebrated Gaelic footballer, turned 60 days before Shane clinched the Claret Jug in famous scenes at Royal Portrush.

Mr Lowry said his own all-Ireland GAA crown, won with Co Offaly in 1982, paled in comparison with his son’s triumph at the Open’s historic return to the island of Ireland.

Brendan Lowry with the Claret Jug (David Davies/PA)
“Here’s no comparison at all when your son does that,” he said.

“It was my birthday last Friday, I was 60 last Friday, that’s why he handed me the thing and said ‘Happy birthday Dad’.”

The family had gathered at the back of the 18th green to watch as Lowry sealed his six-shot victory.

His father described the scenes as thousands of fans charged down the fairway to savour the moment as “mayhem” and “absolutely mental”.

Shane Lowry celebrates with his family (David Davies/PA)
“We all met behind the 18th,” said Mr Lowry.

“Padraig Harrington came in and he was like, ‘Would you all stop crying’. That’s what he said, everybody was crying.

“That’s what he dreamed about, like any young sportsman when they take it up they dream of things like that.

“What about winning the British Open in Ireland – you can’t dream it, and in Portrush, which he likes too.”

As his son fulfilled his media duties, Mr Lowry’s mind was already turning to the celebrations.

“I’m going off to get a bottle of Heineken, that’s where I am going,” he said.

- Press Association

