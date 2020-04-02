News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Open decision yet to be made as R&A considers postponement

By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 01:11 PM

This year’s Open Championship is still standing but officials admit they are working on a number of options including postponement.

The 149th edition of the Championship is set to take place in July at Royal St George’s in Sandwich, Kent.

Responding to media reports that it was due to become the latest major sports event to fall due to the coronavirus crisis, the R&A denied any decision has been made.

Its chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement.

“Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.

“We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.

“We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation.”

The Masters has already been postponed this year, to a future date that is yet to be determined.

