'Only thing of mine on fire this week' - Phil Mickelson’s hotel struck by lightning

Even by Phil Mickelson’s standards, his preparations for Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah, outside Chicago, were a little too exciting for comfort.

Lefty revealed via Twitter that he - and others - were forced to evacuate their hotel in the small hours of Sunday morning after it was struck by lightning!

Mickelson’s tweet — apparently, he grabbed his trusty iPad on the way out — confirmed that he fleed the hotel without his clubs and clothes and in danger of missing his Sunday tee time.

He tweeted: ‘How’s this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire (only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes.”

It’s not certain which of the hotels near the course Mickelson was staying in but Chicago sportscaster Peggy Kusinski tweeted a photo of the Eaglewood Hotel, which is adjacent to Medinah Country Club, the site of this week's PGA Tour event, saying: ‘Severe weather this AM at Medinah CC for #BMWChampionship final round. Reported lightning strike to the roof of Eaglewood Hotel that lines the course & where many officials staying!’

Intrepid five-time major champions Mickelson, however, confirmed later he would make his 11:52 (4.52pm Irish) time at Medinah. He tweeted: ‘ EMT’s were awesome! I’m going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me.’

The Caddie Network spoke with Phil's looper and brother, Tim Mickelson, who said Mickelson will have a limited warm-up. Tim also said he believes other players, including 54-hole leader Justin Thomas, are also staying at the hotel.

“Very bizarre. Hotel is only 1 mile from the course. I believe other players were there too, including JT. I’m not there. He will make tee time but very limited warm-up if any.”