'Oh god, I'm so happy': Shane Lowry wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Shane Lowry has won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Lowry won the Championship after a see-saw final-round battle with South African Richard Sterne.

The Offaly man claimed his fourth European Tour title - and first since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational - with a one-shot victory as he finished with an 18 under par score of 270.

The pair were tied on the 18th tee, but Sterne's wayward approach to the final green saw Lowry win the first Rolex Series event of 2019 with a birdie.

Lowry says it was all about battling down the back nine.

"I completely thought I was gone, to be honest," said Lowry after his win.

"I just tried to put him under as much pressure as I could.

I didn't think I had that in me today - how hard I fought, putts I holed, how strong mentally I was coming down the shots, the two shots into the last.

"Oh god, I'm so happy."

Lowry had an overnight lead of three shots but that was quickly wiped out as he faltered and Sterne played the first nine holes in 31.

Sterne had a four-shot lead after 11 holes, but two bogeys cost him dear as Lowry fought back with birdies on 12 and 13.

“My congratulations to Shane Lowry on winning the Abu Dhabi Championship in Dubai - a great feat of sportsmanship of which not only everyone in the Midlands but those all over Ireland will be very proud.”— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 19, 2019

Holland's Joost Luiten finished third three shots behind Lowry, with Louis Oosthuizen fourth and Soren Kjeldsen fifth.

The win will see him take home over €6 million.