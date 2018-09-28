My first Ryder Cup shot

TIGER WOODS, Valderrama, 1997

“I remember going out with Mark O’Meara, and he was the vet, so he says, ‘The way the golf course sets up, you should tee off the odds’. And I said: ‘Well, I kind of like the evens’.

“We were playing foursomes first, and he said, ‘No, no, no. Odds are good for you and the way it sets up for us’.

‘No, I like evens’.

“‘Why do you want evens?’

“‘Because you have to hit the first tee shot’.”

“Then he says ‘No, you’re hitting the first tee shot’. He’s the vet.

“So I listened. I hit a 2-iron, tracked it down in the fairway, and phew, it was all good.”

THOMAS BJORN, Valderrama, 1997

“If you stand on the first tee at Valderrama, it’s the tightest fairway in the whole world of golf. So when you’re standing on the first tee at Valderrama in the Ryder Cup, there’s not much to hit at. That’s pretty much the only thing you’re thinking about.

“It was a wonderful experience, but it’s an opportunity, and I’ve always looked at those moments in my career as an opportunity.

"It’s a chance to go out and test everything that you work towards. I always looked at it that way, but that doesn’t mean that you’re not extremely nervous.

"You have that kind of excess of feeling in your body where you lose a little bit of control of what you’re doing.”

JIM FURYK, Valderrama, 1997

“The Ryder Cup first tee, there’s nothing like it. It is an unbelievable experience. I still remember my first shot, who I was playing with, what club I hit.

"I remember everything about that first shot at my very first Ryder Cup in ‘97.

“There’s a mixture of both nerves and excitement. Just so wired and jacked up. I hit the three-wood at Valderrama so far. It might be the longest three-wood to this day.

"I out-drove everyone in my group by 20 yards, and I was by far the shortest guy in the group, but I was just so jacked up and flushed it.”

RORY MCILROY, Celtic Manor, 2010

“Going into my first Ryder Cup, I didn’t know what all the fuss was about. I still thought it was, you know, this team event that really doesn’t matter in the big scheme of things.

"I was more concerned about individual titles and all that. Once I got on to that first tee on Friday morning, I thought, oh, this is a little different than I expected.

“I was very nervous. Like I still get nerves on the first tee no matter what tournament it is.

"But it’s nerve-wracking; you try and put your ball on that tee and it takes you a couple times to get it to settle on there, and I’m sure Friday morning will be no different.”

PATRICK REED, Gleneagles, 2014

“That was the worst tee shot I’ve hit in both my Ryder Cups throughout the entire tournaments. It was a three-wood. It was a three-wood pitching wedge, if that, if pitching wedge.

“I go and step up on the tee, I get there and my adrenaline is just through the roof, and I look around and I feel like all the air has just gotten sucked out of the room when they announced us to hit.

“I sky-ed it. I sky-ed the three-wood. I hit the fairway, though... There’s nothing like it.