Mount Juliet to host as 2020 Irish Open returns to parkland layout

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will move away from a links layout in 2020 as Mount Juliet will host the tournament.

The national open's return to a parkland venue comes as the tournament is moved to a May date in the European Tour calendar, having been hosted two weeks before the British Open last July. It will take place between Thursday, May 28, and Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The Co Kilkenny course will be hosting its first Irish Open in 25 years, having been home to the tournament between 1993 and 1995, when Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, and Sam Torrance were the respective victors.

Colm McLoughlin, CEO of tournament organisers Dubai Duty Free, praised Mount Juliet as an "easily accessible and exciting venue for both the players and the fans".

"We are pleased with the growth of the tournament since Dubai Duty Free became involved in 2015 and the fact that it is now part of the Rolex Series with a prize fund of US$7 million," he added in a statement.

"We also agree with the strategy, which both the European Tour and the previous hosts, Rory McIlroy and Paul McGinley have employed of moving the tournament around the island of Ireland to include north and south, links and parkland and this has been very successful.

"Mount Juliet Estate itself is a fantastic venue and is well known as an excellent ‘spectator course’ as it offers fans a second to none viewing experience."

The Jack Nicklaus-designed par-72 course will be familiar to some golfers on tour, having welcomed the WGC-American Express Championship in 2002 and 2004, events won by Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.

"We made a commitment to the staff and to the members when we bought Mount Juliet Estate, that we would do our best to bring the tournament back," said Damien Gaffney, Director of Tetrarch, who own the Mount Juliet Estate.

"We've worked very closely with the European Tour in recent months and we're thrilled to be finally announced as hosts for the event."

Mount Juliet succeeds Lahinch as hosts, after the Clare links was the first to sell out at the weekend since Royal Portrush in 2012.

"We are thrilled to bring the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to Mount Juliet Estate, a venue which boasts a world-class golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, and a history of hosting prestigious tournaments," said European Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

"Our second Rolex Series event of the 2020 season is sure to be another spectacular occasion, following the success of last year’s edition at Lahinch, which epitomised the growth of this tournament since Dubai Duty Free came on board as title sponsors in 2015.

"After an incredible year for golf on the island of Ireland in 2019, which included our announcement of the return of The Ryder Cup to Irish soil in 2026, we look forward to the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open kicking off another spectacular summer of success for Irish golf fans."

Early bird ticket prices begin at €13 for the Wednesday Pro-Am day, with Thursday and Friday day tickets available for €23, and Saturday and Sunday tickets beginning at €27.

Fans can enjoy five days of golf and entertainment for only €83 if they purchase their early bird tickets prior to February 28, 2020.

Children under 12 years of age are entitled to free entry when accompanied by an adult. Day junior tickets for those between 12 and 17 years of age are €10 (€25 for a season ticket), while students aged between 18 and 24, and over 65s, can avail of a concession ticket - €15 for Thursday and Friday, €20 for Saturday and Sunday (€60 for a season ticket).

